Stanley Cup final schedule and TV info

The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs continue and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

CBC will be the home for every game of the Stanley Cup final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins.

The full broadcast schedule for the final of the NHL playoffs is below:

Stanley Cup final

St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins

Game 1: at Boston - Monday, May 27, 8 p.m. ET

at Boston - Monday, May 27, 8 p.m. ET Game 2: at Boston - Wednesday, May 29 , 8 p.m. ET

at Boston - Wednesday, May 29 , 8 p.m. ET Game 3: Boston at - Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. ET

Boston at - Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. ET Game 4: Boston at - Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET

Boston at - Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET x-Game 5: at Boston - Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET

at Boston - Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET x-Game 6: Boston at - Sunday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET

Boston at - Sunday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET x-Game 7: at Boston - Wednesday, June 12, 8 p.m. ET

x- if necessary

Eastern Conference final

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

(Bruins win series 4-0)

Western Conference final

St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks

(Blues win series 4-2)

Eastern Conference semifinals

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins

(Bruins win series 4-2)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

(Hurricanes win series 4-0)

Western Conference semifinals

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks

(Sharks win series 4-3)

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues

(Blues win series 4-3)

Eastern Conference quarter-finals

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

(Bruins win series 4-3)

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

(Islanders win series 4-0)

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

(Hurricanes win series 4-3)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

(Blue Jackets win series 4-0)

Western Conference quarter-finals

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche

(Avalanche win series 4-1)

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

(Blues win series 4-2)

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

(Stars win series 4-2)

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

(Sharks win series 4-3)