Stanley Cup final schedule and TV info
CBC, CBCSports.ca will broadcast the NHL final
The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs continue and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.
CBC will be the home for every game of the Stanley Cup final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins.
The full broadcast schedule for the final of the NHL playoffs is below:
Stanley Cup final
St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins
- Game 1: at Boston - Monday, May 27, 8 p.m. ET
- Game 2: at Boston - Wednesday, May 29 , 8 p.m. ET
- Game 3: Boston at - Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. ET
- Game 4: Boston at - Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET
- x-Game 5: at Boston - Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET
- x-Game 6: Boston at - Sunday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET
- x-Game 7: at Boston - Wednesday, June 12, 8 p.m. ET
x- if necessary
Eastern Conference final
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins
(Bruins win series 4-0)
- Game 1: Carolina 2, Boston 5
- Game 2: Carolina 2, Boston 6
- Game 3: Boston 2, Carolina 1
- Game 4:Boston 4, Carolina 0
Western Conference final
St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks
(Blues win series 4-2)
- Game 1: St. Louis 3, San Jose 6
- Game 2: St. Louis 4, San Jose 2
- Game 3: San Jose 5, St. Louis 4 (OT)
- Game 4: San Jose 1, St. Louis 2
- Game 5: St. Louis 5, San Jose 0
- Game 6: San Jose 1, St. Louis 5
Eastern Conference semifinals
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins
(Bruins win series 4-2)
- Game 1: Columbus 2, Boston 3 (OT)
- Game 2:Columbus 3, Boston 2 (2OT)
- Game 3: Boston 1, Columbus 2
- Game 4:Boston 4, Columbus 1
- Game 5: Columbus 3, Boston 4
- Game 6:Boston 3, Columbus 0
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders
(Hurricanes win series 4-0)
- Game 1: Carolina 1, New York 0 (OT)
- Game 2:Carolina 2, New York 1
- Game 3: New York 2, Carolina 5
- Game 4:New York 2, Carolina 5
Western Conference semifinals
Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks
(Sharks win series 4-3)
- Game 1: Colorado 2, San Jose 5
- Game 2:Colorado 4, San Jose 3
- Game 3: San Jose 4, Colorado 2
- Game 4:San Jose 0, Colorado 3
- Game 5: Colorado 1, San Jose 2
- Game 6:San Jose 3, Colorado 4 (OT)
- Game 7:Colorado 2, San Jose 3
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues
(Blues win series 4-3)
- Game 1: Dallas 2, St. Louis 3
- Game 2: Dallas 4, St. Louis 2
- Game 3: St. Louis 4, Dallas 3
- Game 4: St. Louis 2, Dallas 4
- Game 5:Dallas 2, St. Louis 1
- Game 6: St. Louis 4, Dallas 1
- Game 7:Dallas 1, St. Louis 2 (2OT)
Eastern Conference quarter-finals
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
(Bruins win series 4-3)
- Game 1:Toronto 4, Boston 1
- Game 2: Toronto 1, Boston 4
- Game 3:Boston 2, Toronto 3
- Game 4:Boston 6, Toronto 4
- Game 5:Toronto 2, Boston 1
- Game 6:Boston 4, Toronto 2
- Game 7: Toronto 1, Boston 5
New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
(Islanders win series 4-0)
- Game 1: Pittsburgh 3, New York 4 (OT)
- Game 2: Pittsburgh 1, New York 3
- Game 3:New York 4, Pittsburgh 1
- Game 4: New York 3, Pittsburgh 1
Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes
(Hurricanes win series 4-3)
- Game 1:Carolina 2, Washington 4
- Game 2: Carolina 3, Washington 4 (OT)
- Game 3: Washington 0, Carolina 5
- Game 4: Washington 1, Carolina 2
- Game 5: Carolina 0, Washington 6
- Game 6: Washington 2, Carolina 5
- Game 7: Carolina 4, Washington 3 (2OT)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
(Blue Jackets win series 4-0)
- Game 1: Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3
- Game 2: Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1
- Game 3:Tampa Bay 1, Columbus 3
- Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 7
Western Conference quarter-finals
Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche
(Avalanche win series 4-1)
- Game 1: Colorado 0, Calgary 4
- Game 2: Colorado 3, Calgary 2 (OT)
- Game 3:Calgary 2, Colorado 6
- Game 4: Calgary 2, Colorado 3 (OT)
- Game 5: Colorado 5, Calgary 1
Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues
(Blues win series 4-2)
- Game 1:St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1
- Game 2: St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3
- Game 3: Winnipeg 6, St. Louis 3
- Game 4: Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1 (OT)
- Game 5: St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2
- Game 6: Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 3
Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
(Stars win series 4-2)
- Game 1:Dallas 3, Nashville 2
- Game 2: Dallas 1, Nashville 2 (OT)
- Game 3: Nashville 3, Dallas 2
- Game 4: Nashville 1, Dallas 5
- Game 5: Dallas 5, Nashville 3
- Game 6: Nashville 1, Dallas 2 (OT)
San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
(Sharks win series 4-3)
- Game 1: Vegas 2, San Jose 5
- Game 2: Vegas 5, San Jose 3
- Game 3: San Jose 3, Vegas 6
- Game 4: San Jose 0, Vegas 5
- Game 5: Vegas 2, San Jose 5
- Game 6: San Jose 2, Vegas 1 (2OT)
- Game 7: Vegas 4, San Jose 5 (OT)
