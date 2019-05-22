Skip to Main Content
Stanley Cup final schedule and TV info

Hockey Night in Canada

NHL

Stanley Cup final schedule and TV info

Watch the action live on CBC TV or streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

CBC, CBCSports.ca will broadcast the NHL final

CBC Sports ·
CBC Sports will have complete coverage of the Stanley Cup final between the Boston Bruins and St. Louis Blues. (Elise Amendola/The Associated Press)

The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs continue and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

CBC will be the home for every game of the Stanley Cup final between the St. Louis Blues and the Boston Bruins.

The full broadcast schedule for the final of the NHL playoffs is below:

Stanley Cup final

St. Louis Blues vs. Boston Bruins

  • Game 1:  at Boston - Monday, May 27, 8 p.m. ET
  • Game 2: at Boston - Wednesday, May 29 , 8 p.m. ET
  • Game 3: Boston at - Saturday, June 1, 8 p.m. ET
  • Game 4: Boston at - Monday, June 3, 8 p.m. ET
  • x-Game 5: at Boston - Thursday, June 6, 8 p.m. ET
  • x-Game 6: Boston at - Sunday, June 9, 8 p.m. ET
  • x-Game 7: at Boston - Wednesday, June 12, 8 p.m. ET

x- if necessary

Eastern Conference final

Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins

(Bruins win series 4-0)

Western Conference final

St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks

(Blues win series 4-2)

Eastern Conference semifinals

Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins

(Bruins win series 4-2)

Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders

(Hurricanes win series 4-0)

Western Conference semifinals

Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks

(Sharks win series 4-3)

Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues

(Blues win series 4-3)

Eastern Conference quarter-finals

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

(Bruins win series 4-3)

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

(Islanders win series 4-0)

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

(Hurricanes win series 4-3)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

(Blue Jackets win series 4-0)

Western Conference quarter-finals

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche

(Avalanche win series 4-1)

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

(Blues win series 4-2)

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

(Stars win series 4-2)

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

(Sharks win series 4-3)

Related Stories

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.