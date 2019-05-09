Stanley Cup playoffs conference finals schedule and TV info
CBC, CBCSports.ca will broadcast the conference finals
The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs continue and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.
CBC will be the home for every game of the Eastern Conference final between the Boston Bruins and the Carolina Hurricanes, as well as each game of the Western Conference final between the St. Louis Blues and the San Jose Sharks.
The full broadcast schedule for the conference finals of the NHL playoffs is below:
Eastern Conference final
Carolina Hurricanes vs. Boston Bruins
- Game 1: Carolina at Boston – Thursday, May 9, 8 p.m. ET
- Game 2: Carolina at Boston – Sunday, May 12, 3 p.m. ET
- Game 3: Boston at Carolina – Tuesday, May 14, 8 p.m. ET
- Game 4: Boston at Carolina – Thursday, May 16, 8 p.m. ET
- x-Game 5: Carolina at Boston – Saturday, May 18, 7:15 p.m. ET
- x-Game 6: Boston at Carolina – Monday, May 20, 8 p.m. ET
- x-Game 7: Carolina at Boston – Wednesday, May 22, 8 p.m. ET
x-if necessary
Western Conference final
St. Louis Blues vs. San Jose Sharks
- Game 1: St. Louis at San Jose – Saturday, May 11, 8 p.m. ET
- Game 2: St. Louis at San Jose – Monday, May 13, 9 p.m. ET
- Game 3: San Jose at St. Louis – Wednesday, May 15, 8 p.m. ET
- Game 4: San Jose at St. Louis – Friday, May 17, 8 p.m. ET
- x-Game 5: St. Louis at San Jose – Sunday, May 19, 3 p.m. ET
- x-Game 6: San Jose at St. Louis – Tuesday, May 21, 8 p.m. ET
- x-Game 7: St. Louis at San Jose – Thursday, May 23, 9 p.m. ET
Eastern Conference semifinals
Columbus Blue Jackets vs. Boston Bruins
(Bruins win series 4-2)
- Game 1: Columbus 2, Boston 3 (OT)
- Game 2:Columbus 3, Boston 2 (2OT)
- Game 3: Boston 1, Columbus 2
- Game 4:Boston 4, Columbus 1
- Game 5: Columbus 3, Boston 4
- Game 6:Boston 3, Columbus 0
Carolina Hurricanes vs. New York Islanders
(Hurricanes win series 4-0)
- Game 1: Carolina 1, New York 0 (OT)
- Game 2:Carolina 2, New York 1
- Game 3: New York 2, Carolina 5
- Game 4:New York 2, Carolina 5
Western Conference semifinals
Colorado Avalanche vs. San Jose Sharks
(Sharks win series 4-3)
- Game 1: Colorado 2, San Jose 5
- Game 2:Colorado 4, San Jose 3
- Game 3: San Jose 4, Colorado 2
- Game 4:San Jose 0, Colorado 3
- Game 5: Colorado 1, San Jose 2
- Game 6:San Jose 3, Colorado 4 (OT)
- Game 7:Colorado 2, San Jose 3
Dallas Stars vs. St. Louis Blues
(Blues win series 4-3)
- Game 1: Dallas 2, St. Louis 3
- Game 2: Dallas 4, St. Louis 2
- Game 3: St. Louis 4, Dallas 3
- Game 4: St. Louis 2, Dallas 4
- Game 5:Dallas 2, St. Louis 1
- Game 6: St. Louis 4, Dallas 1
- Game 7:Dallas 1, St. Louis 2 (2OT)
Eastern Conference quarter-finals
Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
(Bruins win series 4-3)
- Game 1:Toronto 4, Boston 1
- Game 2: Toronto 1, Boston 4
- Game 3:Boston 2, Toronto 3
- Game 4:Boston 6, Toronto 4
- Game 5:Toronto 2, Boston 1
- Game 6:Boston 4, Toronto 2
- Game 7: Toronto 1, Boston 5
New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
(Islanders win series 4-0)
- Game 1: Pittsburgh 3, New York 4 (OT)
- Game 2: Pittsburgh 1, New York 3
- Game 3:New York 4, Pittsburgh 1
- Game 4: New York 3, Pittsburgh 1
Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes
(Hurricanes win series 4-3)
- Game 1:Carolina 2, Washington 4
- Game 2: Carolina 3, Washington 4 (OT)
- Game 3: Washington 0, Carolina 5
- Game 4: Washington 1, Carolina 2
- Game 5: Carolina 0, Washington 6
- Game 6: Washington 2, Carolina 5
- Game 7: Carolina 4, Washington 3 (2OT)
Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets
(Blue Jackets win series 4-0)
- Game 1: Columbus 4, Tampa Bay 3
- Game 2: Columbus 5, Tampa Bay 1
- Game 3:Tampa Bay 1, Columbus 3
- Game 4: Tampa Bay 3, Columbus 7
Western Conference quarter-finals
Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche
(Avalanche win series 4-1)
- Game 1: Colorado 0, Calgary 4
- Game 2: Colorado 3, Calgary 2 (OT)
- Game 3:Calgary 2, Colorado 6
- Game 4: Calgary 2, Colorado 3 (OT)
- Game 5: Colorado 5, Calgary 1
Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues
(Blues win series 4-2)
- Game 1:St. Louis 2, Winnipeg 1
- Game 2: St. Louis 4, Winnipeg 3
- Game 3: Winnipeg 6, St. Louis 3
- Game 4: Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 1 (OT)
- Game 5: St. Louis 3, Winnipeg 2
- Game 6: Winnipeg 2, St. Louis 3
Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars
(Stars win series 4-2)
- Game 1:Dallas 3, Nashville 2
- Game 2: Dallas 1, Nashville 2 (OT)
- Game 3: Nashville 3, Dallas 2
- Game 4: Nashville 1, Dallas 5
- Game 5: Dallas 5, Nashville 3
- Game 6: Nashville 1, Dallas 2 (OT)
San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights
(Sharks win series 4-3)
- Game 1: Vegas 2, San Jose 5
- Game 2: Vegas 5, San Jose 3
- Game 3: San Jose 3, Vegas 6
- Game 4: San Jose 0, Vegas 5
- Game 5: Vegas 2, San Jose 5
- Game 6: San Jose 2, Vegas 1 (2OT)
- Game 7: Vegas 4, San Jose 5 (OT)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.