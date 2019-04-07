2019 Stanley Cup playoffs broadcast schedule announced

The NHL's Stanley Cup playoffs begin on Wednesday and you can watch the action live on CBC TV or live streamed through CBCSports.ca and the CBC Sports app.

CBC will be the home for every first-round game of two Canadian teams, the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Calgary Flames. Both of those first-round series begin on Thursday night.

CBC's coverage begins on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. ET with Game 1 of the series between the New York Islanders and Pittsburgh Penguins.

Game 3 between the Winnipeg Jets and St. Louis Blues will also be broadcast by CBC, but the earlier games are only on SportsNet.

The full broadcast schedule for the first round of the NHL playoffs, and where you can watch each game, is below:

Eastern Conference quarter-finals

Boston Bruins vs. Toronto Maple Leafs

Game 1: Toronto at Boston – Thursday, 7 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 2: Toronto at Boston – Saturday, 8 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 3: Boston at Toronto – Monday, April 15, 7 p.m. ET. (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 4: Boston at Toronto – Wednesday, April 17, 7 p.m. ET. (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 5: Toronto at Boston – Friday, April 19, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Boston at Toronto – Sunday, April 21, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Toronto at Boston – Tuesday, April 23, TBD (if necessary)

New York Islanders vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Game 1: Pittsburgh at New York – Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 2: Pittsburgh at New York – Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 3: New York at Pittsburgh – Sunday, April 14, 12 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 4: New York at Pittsburgh – Tuesday, April 16, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 5: Pittsburgh at New York – Thursday, April 18, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: New York at Pittsburgh – Saturday, April 20, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Pittsburgh at New York – Monday, April 22, TBD (if necessary)

Washington Capitals vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Game 1: Carolina at Washington – Thursday, 7:30 p.m. ET (SN360)

Game 2: Carolina at Washington – Saturday, 3 p.m. ET (SN)

Game 3: Washington at Carolina – Monday, April 15, 7 p.m. ET (SN)

Game 4: Washington at Carolina – Thursday, April 18, 7 p.m. ET (SN360)

Game 5: Carolina at Washington – Saturday, April 20, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Washington at Carolina – Monday, April 22, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Carolina at Washington – Wednesday, April 24, TBD (if necessary)

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Game 1: Columbus at Tampa Bay – Wednesday, 7 p.m. ET (SN360)

Game 2: Columbus at Tampa Bay – Friday, 7 p.m. ET (SN360)

Game 3: Tampa Bay at Columbus – Sunday, April 14, 7 p.m. ET (SN360)

Game 4: Tampa Bay at Columbus – Tuesday, April 16, 7 p.m. ET (SN360)

Game 5: Columbus at Tampa Bay – Friday, April 19, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Tampa Bay at Columbus – Sunday, April 21, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Columbus at Tampa Bay – Tuesday, April 23, TBD (if necessary)

Western Conference quarter-finals

Calgary Flames vs. Colorado Avalanche

Game 1: Colorado at Calgary – Thursday, 10 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 2: Colorado at Calgary – Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 3: Calgary at Colorado – Monday, April 15, 10 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 4: Calgary at Colorado – Wednesday, April 17, 10 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca)

Game 5: Colorado at Calgary – Friday, April 19, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Calgary at Colorado – Sunday, April 21, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Colorado at Calgary – Tuesday, April 23, TBD (if necessary)

Winnipeg Jets vs. St. Louis Blues

Game 1: St. Louis at Winnipeg – Wednesday, 8 p.m. ET (SN)

Game 2: St. Louis at Winnipeg – Friday, 9:30 p.m. ET (SN)

Game 3: Winnipeg at St. Louis – Sunday, April 19, 7:30 p.m. ET (CBC, CBCSports.ca, SN)

Game 4: Winnipeg at St. Louis – Tuesday, April 16, 9:30 p.m. ET (SN)

Game 5: St. Louis at Winnipeg – Thursday, April 18, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Winnipeg at St. Louis – Saturday, April 20, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: St. Louis at Winnipeg – Monday, April 22, TBD (if necessary)

Nashville Predators vs. Dallas Stars

Game 1: Dallas at Nashville – Wednesday, 9:30 p.m. ET (SN1)

Game 2: Dallas at Nashville – Saturday, 6 p.m. ET (SN)

Game 3: Nashville at Dallas – Monday, April 15, 9:30 p.m. ET (SN)

Game 4: Nashville at Dallas – Wednesday, April 17, 8 p.m. ET (SN)

Game 5: Dallas at Nashville – Saturday, April 20, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: Nashville at Dallas – Monday, April 22, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Dallas at Nashville – Wednesday, April 24, TBD (if necessary)

San Jose Sharks vs. Vegas Golden Knights

Game 1: Vegas at San Jose – Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. ET (SN)

Game 2: Vegas at San Jose – Friday, 10:30 p.m. ET (SN360)

Game 3: San Jose at Vegas – Sunday, April 14, 10 p.m. ET (SN, SN360)

Game 4: San Jose at Vegas – Tuesday, April 16, 10:30 p.m. ET (SN360)

Game 5: Vegas at San Jose – Thursday, April 18, TBD (if necessary)

Game 6: San Jose at Vegas – Sunday, April 21, TBD (if necessary)

Game 7: Vegas at San Jose – Tuesday, April 23, TBD (if necessary)