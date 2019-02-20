2019 NHL trade deadline tracker
Catch up on all the deals made before the 3 p.m. ET deadline on Monday
Will your team make a bold move, a minor tweak, or stand pat?
Catch up on all the deals made ahead of the NHL's trade deadline on Monday at 3 p.m. ET in our tracker below.
Moves listed here have been either announced by teams involved or reported by reputable media.
Feb. 18
New York Rangers acquire:
D Darren Raddysh
Chicago Blackhawks acquire:
- F Peter Holland
Feb. 16
Edmonton Oilers acquire:
- F Sam Gagner
Vancouver Canucks acquire:
- F Ryan Spooner
Edmonton Oilers acquire:
- G Anthony Stolarz
Philadelphia Flyers acquire:
- G Cam Talbot
Feb. 12
Vancouver Canucks acquire:
- G Marek Mazanec
New York Rangers acquire:
- 2020 7th-Round Pick
Feb. 11
Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:
- D Blake Siebenaler
Columbus Blue Jackets acquire:
- Conditional 2019 7th-Round Pick
Montreal Canadiens acquire:
- F Nate Thompson
- 2019 5th-Round Pick
Los Angeles Kings acquire:
- 2019 4th-Round Pick
Feb. 9
Montreal Canadiens acquire:
- F Dale Weise
- D Christian Folin
Philadelphia Flyers acquire:
- D David Schlemko
- F Byron Froese
Feb. 8
Arizona Coyotes acquire:
- F Emil Pettersson
Nashville Predators acquire:
- F Adam Helewka
- F Laurent Dauphin
Feb. 6
Nashville Predators acquire:
- F Cody McLeod
New York Rangers acquire:
- 2020 7th-Round Pick
Nashville Predators acquire:
- F Brian Boyle
New Jersey Devils acquire:
- 2019 2nd-Round Pick
Ottawa Senators acquire:
- F Jean-Christophe Beaudin
Colorado Avalanche acquire:
- F Max McCormick
Feb. 1
Florida Panthers acquire:
- F Derick Brassard
- F Riley Sheahan
- 2019 2nd-Round Draft Pick
- 2019 4th-Round Draft Pick (PIT)
- 2019 4th-Round Draft Pick (MIN)
Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:
- F Nick Bjugstad
- F Jared McCann
Jan. 30
Minnesota Wild acquire:
- D Michael Kapla
New Jersey Devils acquire:
- D Ryan Murphy
Jan. 28
Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:
- D Jake Muzzin
Los Angeles Kings acquire:
- F Carl Grundstrom
- D Sean Durzi
- 2019 1st-Round Pick
Dallas Stars acquire:
- D Jamie Oleksiak
Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:
- 2019 4th-Round Pick
Jan. 21
Minnesota Wild acquire:
- D Brad Hunt
- 2019 6th-Round Pick
Vegas Golden Knights acquire:
- Conditional 2019 5th-Round Pick
Jan. 17
Buffalo Sabres acquire:
- F Taylor Leier
Philadelphia Flyers acquire:
- F Justin Bailey
Carolina Hurricanes acquire:
- F Nino Niederreiter
Minnesota Wild acquire:
- F Victor Rask
Anaheim Ducks acquire:
- F Derek Grant
Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:
- F Joseph Blandisi
Anaheim Ducks acquire:
- D Michael Del Zotto
Vancouver Canucks acquire:
- D Luke Schenn
- 2020 7th-Round Pick
Jan. 16
Minnesota Wild acquire:
- F Pontus Aberg
Anaheim Ducks acquire:
- F Justin Kloos
Jan. 14
New York Rangers acquire:
- F Connor Brickley
Nashville Predators acquire:
- F Cole Schneider
Jan. 11
Chicago Blackhawks acquire:
- D Slater Koekkoek
- 2019 5th-Round Pick
Tampa Bay Lightning acquire:
- D Jan Rutta
- 2019 7th-Round Pick
Arizona Coyotes acquire:
- F Jordan Weal
Philadelphia Flyers acquire:
- 2019 6th-Round Pick
Ottawa Senators acquire:
- D Cody Goloubef
Boston Bruins acquire:
- F Paul Carey
Ottawa Senators acquire:
- F Morgan Klimchuk
Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:
- F Gabriel Gagne
Jan. 3
Winnipeg Jets acquire:
- D Jimmy Oligny
Vegas Golden Knights acquire:
- Future Considerations
St. Louis Blues acquire:
- G Jared Coreau
Anaheim Ducks acquire:
- Future Considerations
Jan. 2
Ottawa Senators acquire:
- G Anders Nilsson
- F Darren Archibald
Vancouver Canucks acquire:
- G Mike McKenna
- F Tom Pyatt
- 2019 6th-Round Draft Pick
