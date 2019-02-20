Skip to Main Content
2019 NHL trade deadline tracker

Hockey Night in Canada

Will your team make a bold move, a minor tweak, or stand pat? Catch up on all the deals made ahead of the NHL's trade deadline Monday at 3 p.m. ET

Forward Mark Stone could find his way out of Ottawa. (John Woods/Canadian Press)

Catch up on all the deals made ahead of the NHL's trade deadline on Monday at 3 p.m. ET in our tracker below.

Moves listed here have been either announced by teams involved or reported by reputable media.

Feb. 18

New York Rangers acquire: 

  • D Darren Raddysh

Chicago Blackhawks acquire:

  • F Peter Holland

Feb. 16

Edmonton Oilers acquire:

  • F Sam Gagner

Vancouver Canucks acquire:

  • F Ryan Spooner​

Edmonton Oilers acquire:

  • G Anthony Stolarz

Philadelphia Flyers acquire:

  • G Cam Talbot

Feb. 12

Vancouver Canucks acquire:

  • G Marek Mazanec

New York Rangers acquire:

  • 2020 7th-Round Pick

Feb. 11

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:

  • D Blake Siebenaler

Columbus Blue Jackets acquire:

  • Conditional 2019 7th-Round Pick

Montreal Canadiens acquire:

  • F Nate Thompson
  • 2019 5th-Round Pick

Los Angeles Kings acquire:

  • 2019 4th-Round Pick

Feb. 9

Montreal Canadiens acquire:

  • F Dale Weise
  • D Christian Folin

Philadelphia Flyers acquire:

  • D David Schlemko
  • F Byron Froese

Feb. 8

Arizona Coyotes acquire:

  • F Emil Pettersson

Nashville Predators acquire:

  • F Adam Helewka
  • F Laurent Dauphin

Feb. 6

Nashville Predators acquire:

  • F Cody McLeod

New York Rangers acquire:

  • 2020 7th-Round Pick

Nashville Predators acquire:

  • F Brian Boyle

New Jersey Devils acquire:

  • 2019 2nd-Round Pick

Ottawa Senators acquire:

  • F Jean-Christophe Beaudin

Colorado Avalanche acquire:

  • F Max McCormick

Feb. 1

Florida Panthers acquire:

  • F Derick Brassard
  • F Riley Sheahan
  • 2019 2nd-Round Draft Pick
  • 2019 4th-Round Draft Pick (PIT)
  • 2019 4th-Round Draft Pick (MIN)

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:

  • F Nick Bjugstad
  • F Jared McCann

    Jan. 30

    Minnesota Wild acquire:

    • D Michael Kapla

    New Jersey Devils acquire:

    • D Ryan Murphy

    Jan. 28

    Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:

    • D Jake Muzzin

    Los Angeles Kings acquire:

    • F Carl Grundstrom​
    • D Sean Durzi
    • 2019 1st-Round Pick

    Dallas Stars acquire:

    • D Jamie Oleksiak

    Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:

    • 2019 4th-Round Pick

    Jan. 21

    Minnesota Wild acquire:

    • D Brad Hunt
    • 2019 6th-Round Pick

    Vegas Golden Knights acquire:

    • Conditional 2019 5th-Round Pick

    Jan. 17

    Buffalo Sabres acquire:

    • F Taylor Leier

    Philadelphia Flyers acquire:

    • F Justin Bailey

    Carolina Hurricanes acquire: 

    • F Nino Niederreiter

    Minnesota Wild acquire:

    • F Victor Rask

    Anaheim Ducks acquire:

    • F Derek Grant

    Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:

    • F Joseph Blandisi

    Anaheim Ducks acquire:

    • D Michael Del Zotto

    Vancouver Canucks acquire:

    • D Luke Schenn
    • 2020 7th-Round Pick

    Jan. 16

    Minnesota Wild acquire:

    • F Pontus Aberg

    Anaheim Ducks acquire:

    • F Justin Kloos

      Jan. 14

      New York Rangers acquire:

      • F Connor Brickley

      Nashville Predators acquire:

      • F Cole Schneider

      Jan. 11

      Chicago Blackhawks acquire: 

      • D Slater Koekkoek
      • 2019 5th-Round Pick

      Tampa Bay Lightning acquire:

      • D Jan Rutta
      • 2019 7th-Round Pick

      Arizona Coyotes acquire:

      • F Jordan Weal

      Philadelphia Flyers acquire: 

      • 2019 6th-Round Pick

      Ottawa Senators acquire:

      • D Cody Goloubef

      Boston Bruins acquire:

      • F Paul Carey

        Ottawa Senators acquire:

        • F Morgan Klimchuk

        Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:

        • F Gabriel Gagne

        Jan. 3

        Winnipeg Jets acquire:

        • D Jimmy Oligny

        Vegas Golden Knights acquire:

        • Future Considerations

        St. Louis Blues acquire:

        • G Jared Coreau

        Anaheim Ducks acquire:

        • Future Considerations

        Jan. 2

        Ottawa Senators acquire:

        • G Anders Nilsson
        • F Darren Archibald

        Vancouver Canucks acquire:

        • G Mike McKenna
        • F Tom Pyatt
        • 2019 6th-Round Draft Pick

