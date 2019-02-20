2019 NHL trade deadline tracker

Will your team make a bold move, a minor tweak, or stand pat?

Catch up on all the deals made ahead of the NHL's trade deadline on Monday at 3 p.m. ET in our tracker below.

Moves listed here have been either announced by teams involved or reported by reputable media.

Feb. 18

New York Rangers acquire:

D Darren Raddysh

Chicago Blackhawks acquire:

F Peter Holland

Feb. 16

Edmonton Oilers acquire:

F Sam Gagner

Vancouver Canucks acquire:

F Ryan Spooner​

Edmonton Oilers acquire:

G Anthony Stolarz

Philadelphia Flyers acquire:

G Cam Talbot

Feb. 12

Vancouver Canucks acquire:

G Marek Mazanec

New York Rangers acquire:

2020 7th-Round Pick

Feb. 11

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:

D Blake Siebenaler

Columbus Blue Jackets acquire:

Conditional 2019 7th-Round Pick

Montreal Canadiens acquire:

F Nate Thompson

2019 5th-Round Pick

Los Angeles Kings acquire:

2019 4th-Round Pick

Feb. 9

Montreal Canadiens acquire:

F Dale Weise

D Christian Folin

Philadelphia Flyers acquire:

D David Schlemko

F Byron Froese

Feb. 8

Arizona Coyotes acquire:

F Emil Pettersson

Nashville Predators acquire:

F Adam Helewka

F Laurent Dauphin

Feb. 6

Nashville Predators acquire:

F Cody McLeod

New York Rangers acquire:

2020 7th-Round Pick

Nashville Predators acquire:

F Brian Boyle

New Jersey Devils acquire:

2019 2nd-Round Pick

Ottawa Senators acquire:

F Jean-Christophe Beaudin

Colorado Avalanche acquire:

F Max McCormick

Feb. 1

Florida Panthers acquire:

F Derick Brassard

F Riley Sheahan

2019 2nd-Round Draft Pick

2019 4th-Round Draft Pick (PIT)

2019 4th-Round Draft Pick (MIN)

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:

F Nick Bjugstad

F Jared McCann

Jan. 30

Minnesota Wild acquire:

D Michael Kapla

New Jersey Devils acquire:

D Ryan Murphy

Jan. 28

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:

D Jake Muzzin

Los Angeles Kings acquire:

F Carl Grundstrom​

D Sean Durzi

2019 1st-Round Pick

Dallas Stars acquire:

D Jamie Oleksiak

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:

2019 4th-Round Pick

Jan. 21

Minnesota Wild acquire:

D Brad Hunt

2019 6th-Round Pick

Vegas Golden Knights acquire:

Conditional 2019 5th-Round Pick

Jan. 17

Buffalo Sabres acquire:

F Taylor Leier

Philadelphia Flyers acquire:

F Justin Bailey

Carolina Hurricanes acquire:

F Nino Niederreiter

Minnesota Wild acquire:

F Victor Rask

Anaheim Ducks acquire:

F Derek Grant

Pittsburgh Penguins acquire:

F Joseph Blandisi

Anaheim Ducks acquire:

D Michael Del Zotto

Vancouver Canucks acquire:

D Luke Schenn

2020 7th-Round Pick

Jan. 16

Minnesota Wild acquire:

F Pontus Aberg

Anaheim Ducks acquire:

F Justin Kloos

Jan. 14

New York Rangers acquire:

F Connor Brickley

Nashville Predators acquire:

F Cole Schneider

Jan. 11

Chicago Blackhawks acquire:

D Slater Koekkoek

2019 5th-Round Pick

Tampa Bay Lightning acquire:

D Jan Rutta

2019 7th-Round Pick

Arizona Coyotes acquire:

F Jordan Weal

Philadelphia Flyers acquire:

2019 6th-Round Pick

Ottawa Senators acquire:

D Cody Goloubef

Boston Bruins acquire:

F Paul Carey

Ottawa Senators acquire:

F Morgan Klimchuk

Toronto Maple Leafs acquire:

F Gabriel Gagne

Jan. 3

Winnipeg Jets acquire:

D Jimmy Oligny

Vegas Golden Knights acquire:

Future Considerations

St. Louis Blues acquire:

G Jared Coreau

Anaheim Ducks acquire:

Future Considerations

Jan. 2

Ottawa Senators acquire:

G Anders Nilsson

F Darren Archibald

Vancouver Canucks acquire:

G Mike McKenna

F Tom Pyatt

2019 6th-Round Draft Pick

