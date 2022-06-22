Chicago's Meghan Hunter becomes 4th woman named NHL assistant general manager
41-year-old has risen through organization since joining in 2016
Chicago have promoted Meghan Hunter to assistant general manger among several front office moves, making her the third woman to currently hold that position and fourth in NHL history.
GM Brandon Davidson announced Hunter's promotion and other front office moves Tuesday. Karilyn Pilch was also promoted to director of player personnel, while Mark Eaton will remain assistant GM of development and Brian Campbell will keep his role as hockey operations adviser.
Hunter, 41, has risen through the organization since joining Chicago in 2016. She spent the past two seasons as a scout and the director of hockey administration.
Hunter was star at Wisconsin from 2000-04 and a finalist for the Patty Kazmaier Memorial Award as the top college player in the country in 2001. She joins Vancouver's Cammi Granato and Emilie Castonguay as the women currently serving as an assistant general manager for a club.
"Meghan and Mark have both been important parts of our operation for a number of years, and we are lucky to have them in these important and redeveloped roles," Davidson said. "Their leadership skills, shared vision with the rest of the leadership team and knowledge of the game gives me plenty of confidence in us achieving our goal."
Pilch joined Chicago as a player personnel scout last year after playing at Boston University and directing hockey operations there before becoming GM of the Premier Hockey Federation's Boston Pride.
