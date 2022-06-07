Marie-Philip Poulin joins Canadiens' front office as player development consultant
4-time Olympic medallist to hold job while continuing to play for Team Canada
Canadian Olympian Marie-Philip Poulin has scored a front-office position with the Montreal Canadiens.
The National Hockey League club announced Tuesday that Poulin, a four-time Olympic medallist with Canada's national women's hockey team, is joining the team as a part-time player development consultant.
"Marie-Philip is one of the best players on the planet and she has won at the highest level, which will be very beneficial for our players," Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes said in a statement. "Her knowledge, leadership and vision of the game certainly make the Canadiens a better organization."
The Canadiens say Poulin will be called upon to join the players on the ice and in video sessions to work on their individual and collective skills.
WATCH | Poulin's pair helps Canada win Beijing gold over U.S.:
The 31-year-old Poulin will hold the job while continuing to play with Canada's national team.
"She is the best in her field, and her accomplishments will help us build a winning culture within the Canadiens," team owner Geoff Molson said in a statement. "Her arrival is another step towards achieving the diversity that we want to establish within our organization."
She scored the gold-medal winnings goals for Canada at the 2010 Vancouver Games, 2014 Sochi Games and 2022 Beijing Games in February.
Poulin tallied two goals and an assist in Canada's 3-2 win over the United States in the Beijing final.
