Hockey

Leslie pockets winner as Team Harvey's bests Team Sonnet to claim PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase title

Rebecca Leslie's game-winning goal carried Team Harvey's (Montreal) to a 2-1 victory over Team Sonnet (Toronto) to win the Sonnet Showcase of the Dream Gap Tour on Sunday in Ottawa.

Ottawa native scores power-play goal with just over 5 minutes to play

CBC Sports ·
Team Harvey's (Montreal), shown in a file photo from December, defeated Team Sonnet (Toronto) 2-1 to win the Sonnet Showcase of the Dream Gap Tour on Sunday in Ottawa. (@HarveysCanada/Twitter)

Leslie, of Ottawa, scored with just over five minutes remaining in the third period on a power play after Toronto knotted the game at 1-1.

Ann-Sophie Bettez opened the scoring in the second period to give Montreal a 1-0 lead on a beautiful assist from Jessie Eldridge. Sarah Lefort recorded the other assist.

Less than three minutes later, it was Loren Gabel went on a breakaway and put it top corner to tie the score for Toronto.

WATCH | Leslie scores winner late for Montreal:

Rebecca Leslie scores winner for Montreal in Dream Gap Tour final

5 hours ago
Duration 0:58
Leslie broke the stalemate in the third period to give Montreal a 2-1 win in the PWHPA event. 0:58

Team Adidas (Minnesota) defeated Team Bauer (Boston) 3-2 in overtime later in the day in the consolation game.

Montreal beat Boston 7-2 on Saturday to advance to the finals while Toronto edged out Minnesota 4-3 in overtime to get to the championship game.

The next tournament, the Capitals PWHPA (Professional Women's Hockey Players Association) Showcase, will take place March 4-6 in Washington, D.C.

