Leslie pockets winner as Team Harvey's bests Team Sonnet to claim PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase title

Rebecca Leslie's game-winning goal carried Team Harvey's (Montreal) to a 2-1 victory over Team Sonnet (Toronto) to win the Sonnet Showcase of the Dream Gap Tour on Sunday in Ottawa.

Leslie, of Ottawa, scored with just over five minutes remaining in the third period on a power play after Toronto knotted the game at 1-1.

Ann-Sophie Bettez opened the scoring in the second period to give Montreal a 1-0 lead on a beautiful assist from Jessie Eldridge. Sarah Lefort recorded the other assist.

Less than three minutes later, it was Loren Gabel went on a breakaway and put it top corner to tie the score for Toronto.

Rebecca Leslie scores winner for Montreal in Dream Gap Tour final Duration 0:58 Leslie broke the stalemate in the third period to give Montreal a 2-1 win in the PWHPA event. 0:58

Team Adidas (Minnesota) defeated Team Bauer (Boston) 3-2 in overtime later in the day in the consolation game.

Montreal beat Boston 7-2 on Saturday to advance to the finals while Toronto edged out Minnesota 4-3 in overtime to get to the championship game.

The next tournament, the Capitals PWHPA (Professional Women's Hockey Players Association) Showcase, will take place March 4-6 in Washington, D.C.