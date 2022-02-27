Leslie pockets winner as Team Harvey's bests Team Sonnet to claim PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase title
Ottawa native scores power-play goal with just over 5 minutes to play
Rebecca Leslie's game-winning goal carried Team Harvey's (Montreal) to a 2-1 victory over Team Sonnet (Toronto) to win the Sonnet Showcase of the Dream Gap Tour on Sunday in Ottawa.
Leslie, of Ottawa, scored with just over five minutes remaining in the third period on a power play after Toronto knotted the game at 1-1.
Ann-Sophie Bettez opened the scoring in the second period to give Montreal a 1-0 lead on a beautiful assist from Jessie Eldridge. Sarah Lefort recorded the other assist.
Less than three minutes later, it was Loren Gabel went on a breakaway and put it top corner to tie the score for Toronto.
WATCH | Leslie scores winner late for Montreal:
Team Adidas (Minnesota) defeated Team Bauer (Boston) 3-2 in overtime later in the day in the consolation game.
Montreal beat Boston 7-2 on Saturday to advance to the finals while Toronto edged out Minnesota 4-3 in overtime to get to the championship game.
The next tournament, the Capitals PWHPA (Professional Women's Hockey Players Association) Showcase, will take place March 4-6 in Washington, D.C.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?