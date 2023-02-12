Wilson-Bennett scores winner as Toronto Six bounce back with win over Montreal Force
Breanne Wilson-Bennett scored the game-winning goal in the second period as the Toronto Six beat the Montreal Force 2-1 in Premier Hockey Federation action Sunday.
Shiann Darkangelo opened the scoring with her eighth goal of the season at 11:54 of the first period, but Montreal tied it less than a minute later when Alexandra Labelle collected her second goal and fourth point in her last three games.
Wilson-Bennett's fifth of the season at 6:31 of the second period proved to be the winner as the Six bounced back from a 3-0 loss to the Force on Saturday.
Elaine Chuli made 23 saves for the Six (13-3-2) while Tricia Deguire stopped 22 shots for the Force (7-10-1).
Both teams are on the road next weekend. The Six have two games against the Connecticut Whale while the Force take on the league-leading Boston Pride in back-to-back games.
WATCH | Wilson-Bennett helps Six beat Force:
