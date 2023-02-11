Montreal Force blank Toronto Six in all-Canadian PHF battle

Tricia Deguire earned the shutout as the Montreal Force blanked the Toronto Six 3-0 in an all-Canadian Premier Hockey Federation showdown on Saturday in Toronto.

Deguire, a 26-year-old netminder from Sherbrooke, Que., turned away 39 Toronto shots, including 22 in the second period alone.

Samantha Isbell had a goal and an assist for the Force who peppered Toronto goaltender Elaine Chuli with 32 shots.

Sarah Lefort (power play) and Ann-Sophie Bettez (empty net) also scored for Montreal, while Alexandra Labelle chipped in with three assists.

Montreal (7-9-1) went 1-for-4 with the man advantage, while Toronto (12-3-2) failed to score on their lone power play.

The two teams meet again Sunday in Toronto.

