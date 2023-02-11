Montreal Force blank Toronto Six in all-Canadian PHF battle
Tricia Deguire earned the shutout as the Montreal Force blanked the Toronto Six 3-0 in an all-Canadian Premier Hockey Federation showdown on Saturday in Toronto.
Sherbrooke, Que., native Tricia Deguire posts 39-save shutout
Tricia Deguire earned the shutout as the Montreal Force blanked the Toronto Six 3-0 in an all-Canadian Premier Hockey Federation showdown on Saturday in Toronto.
Deguire, a 26-year-old netminder from Sherbrooke, Que., turned away 39 Toronto shots, including 22 in the second period alone.
Samantha Isbell had a goal and an assist for the Force who peppered Toronto goaltender Elaine Chuli with 32 shots.
Sarah Lefort (power play) and Ann-Sophie Bettez (empty net) also scored for Montreal, while Alexandra Labelle chipped in with three assists.
Montreal (7-9-1) went 1-for-4 with the man advantage, while Toronto (12-3-2) failed to score on their lone power play.
The two teams meet again Sunday in Toronto.
WATCH | Lefort's late power-play goal secures Force's win in Toronto:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?