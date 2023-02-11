Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey·New

Montreal Force blank Toronto Six in all-Canadian PHF battle

Tricia Deguire earned the shutout as the Montreal Force blanked the Toronto Six 3-0 in an all-Canadian Premier Hockey Federation showdown on Saturday in Toronto.

Sherbrooke, Que., native Tricia Deguire posts 39-save shutout

The Canadian Press ·
A female hockey player wearing number seven skates away from an opponent.
Montreal Force forward Kristina Shanahan, right, pursues the puck during a 3-0 win over the Six on Saturday in Toronto. (@LaForceMontreal/Twitter)

Tricia Deguire earned the shutout as the Montreal Force blanked the Toronto Six 3-0 in an all-Canadian Premier Hockey Federation showdown on Saturday in Toronto.

Deguire, a 26-year-old netminder from Sherbrooke, Que., turned away 39 Toronto shots, including 22 in the second period alone.

Samantha Isbell had a goal and an assist for the Force who peppered Toronto goaltender Elaine Chuli with 32 shots.

Sarah Lefort (power play) and Ann-Sophie Bettez (empty net) also scored for Montreal, while Alexandra Labelle chipped in with three assists.

Montreal (7-9-1) went 1-for-4 with the man advantage, while Toronto (12-3-2) failed to score on their lone power play.

The two teams meet again Sunday in Toronto.

WATCH | Lefort's late power-play goal secures Force's win in Toronto:

Sarah Lefort scores late to secure Force's win in Toronto

1 hour ago
Duration 0:45
Lefort's late third period goal closed out Montreal's 3-0 win over the Toronto Six.
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now