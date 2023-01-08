Howard leads Toronto Six past Montreal Force in 1st-ever all-Canadian PHF matchup
Both sides will face off again in rematch on Sunday
Brittany Howard scored in a shootout, lifting the league-leading Toronto Six to a 3-2 road victory over the Montreal Force on Saturday in the first-ever all-Canadian PHF matchup.
Toronto (8-1-2) stormed back early in the second when Kati Tabin and Michaela Cava scored just 34 seconds apart.
A goal from Force forward Brooke Stacey knotted the score at 2-2 midway through the middle frame.
Elaine Chuli stopped 35-of-37 shots for the Toronto win and Montreal's Marie-Soleil Deschenes made 35 saves.
WATCH | Howard helps Six to shootout victory over Force:
The two sides will face off again in rematch on Sunday at the Coliseum Sun Life Financial in Rimouski, Que.
In other PHF action on Saturday, the Boston Pride face the Metropolitan Riveters in East Rutherford, N.J., as the Buffalo Beauts host the Minnesota Whitecaps.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?