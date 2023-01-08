Howard leads Toronto Six past Montreal Force in 1st-ever all-Canadian PHF matchup

Brittany Howard scored in a shootout, lifting the league-leading Toronto Six to a 3-2 road victory over the Montreal Force on Saturday in the first-ever all-Canadian PHF matchup.

Montreal (4-4-1) jumped out to a 1-0 lead with a goal from Alexandra Labelle 8:25 into the game.

Toronto (8-1-2) stormed back early in the second when Kati Tabin and Michaela Cava scored just 34 seconds apart.

A goal from Force forward Brooke Stacey knotted the score at 2-2 midway through the middle frame.

Elaine Chuli stopped 35-of-37 shots for the Toronto win and Montreal's Marie-Soleil Deschenes made 35 saves.

The two sides will face off again in rematch on Sunday at the Coliseum Sun Life Financial in Rimouski, Que.

In other PHF action on Saturday, the Boston Pride face the Metropolitan Riveters in East Rutherford, N.J., as the Buffalo Beauts host the Minnesota Whitecaps.