Dubois scores twice, but Montreal Force close season with 2nd straight loss to Metropolitan Riveters

Madison Packer had a goal and an assist as the Metropolitan Riveters handed the visiting Montreal Force a season-ending 4-3 loss in Premier Hockey Federation action on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Minttu Tuominen, Kendall Cornine and Sarah Bujold added the other goals for Metropolitan (9-13-0).

Rachel McQuigge made 28 saves.

Catherine Dubois led sixth-place Montreal (8-14-2) with two goals. Sarah Lefort scored the other.

Marie-Soleil Deschenes stopped 32 of 36 shots in the loss.

WATCH | Force drop Sunday game to Riveters:

Montreal led 1-0 after the first period and the teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third. The Force lost 2-1 on Saturday to the Riveters.

"The biggest take away from this season is how hard this group works, they never give up from start to finish," said head coach Peter Smith.

"I'm extremely proud of them. I have a lot of confidence with who I put on the ice and everyone on the team defends pretty well, we were able to keep the pace up no matter which team we were facing."

In other PHF action on Sunday, the Connecticut Whale beat the Buffalo Beauts 4-2 on the road, with Caitrin Lonergan scoring the decisive goal in the third period.

The second-place Toronto Six (16-4-2) will host the league-leading Boston Pride (18-3-1) for their final two games of the regular season on March 11 an 12.