Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey·Updated

Dubois scores twice, but Montreal Force close season with 2nd straight loss to Metropolitan Riveters

Madison Packer had a goal and an assist as the Metropolitan Riveters handed the visiting Montreal Force a season-ending 4-3 loss in Premier Hockey Federation action on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Sarah Lefort adds other goal for Montreal in 4-3 defeat

The Canadian Press ·
Catherin Dubois of the Montreal Force wears a white and maroon jersey while carrying the puck past two Metropolitan Riveters defenders wearing navy jerseys.
The Montreal Force dropped their second straight game to the Metropolitan Riveters on Sunday, falling 4-3 in East Rutherford, N.J. (@laforcemontreal/Instagram)

Madison Packer had a goal and an assist as the Metropolitan Riveters handed the visiting Montreal Force a season-ending 4-3 loss in Premier Hockey Federation action on Sunday in East Rutherford, N.J.

Minttu Tuominen, Kendall Cornine and Sarah Bujold added the other goals for Metropolitan (9-13-0).

Rachel McQuigge made 28 saves.

Catherine Dubois led sixth-place Montreal (8-14-2) with two goals. Sarah Lefort scored the other.

Marie-Soleil Deschenes stopped 32 of 36 shots in the loss.

WATCH | Force drop Sunday game to Riveters:

Riveters defeat Montreal 4-3, sweep the 2-game series

3 hours ago
Duration 0:44
Minttu Tuominen's power play goal helped the Metropolitan Riveters defeat Montreal Force 4-3 Sunday in PHF action.

Montreal led 1-0 after the first period and the teams were tied 2-2 heading into the third. The Force lost 2-1 on Saturday to the Riveters.

"The biggest take away from this season is how hard this group works, they never give up from start to finish," said head coach Peter Smith.

"I'm extremely proud of them. I have a lot of confidence with who I put on the ice and everyone on the team defends pretty well, we were able to keep the pace up no matter which team we were facing."

In other PHF action on Sunday, the Connecticut Whale beat the Buffalo Beauts 4-2 on the road, with Caitrin Lonergan scoring the decisive goal in the third period.

The second-place Toronto Six (16-4-2) will host the league-leading Boston Pride (18-3-1) for their final two games of the regular season on March 11 an 12.

With files from CBC Sports

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Account Holder

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now