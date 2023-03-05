Montreal Force fall to Metropolitan Riveters in OT in Premier Hockey Federation action

Sarah Bujold scored 47 seconds into overtime and the Metropolitan Riveters edged the visiting Montreal Force 2-1 in Premier Hockey Federation action on Saturday.

Ebba Berglund gave the New Jersey-based Riveters a 1-0 lead at 17:09 of the first period.

Montreal responded with a goal by Kristina Shanahan at 9:53 of the second, setting the stage for overtime. Metropolitan outshot Montreal 39-28.

The Force (8-13-2) are fifth in the seven-team women's professional hockey circuit. The Riveters (8-13-0) are sixth. The teams will play again Sunday.