Montreal Force fall to Metropolitan Riveters in OT in Premier Hockey Federation action

Sarah Bujold scored 47 seconds into overtime and the Metropolitan Riveters edged the visiting Montreal Force 2-1 in Premier Hockey Federation action on Saturday.

Montreal (8-13-2) now 5th in 7-team women's professional hockey circuit

The Canadian Press ·
Two female hockey players face each other as one of them has the puck and members of the audience watch on from the back.
The Metropolitan Riveters defeated the Montreal in East Rutherford, N.J., Force 2-1 Saturday in Premier Hockey Federation action. (@PHF/Twitter)

Ebba Berglund gave the New Jersey-based Riveters a 1-0 lead at 17:09 of the first period.

WATCH l Bujold lifts Riveters past Force:

Bujold overtime winner gives Riveters win over Force

15 hours ago
Duration 0:44
Sarah Bujold scored the overtime winner as the Metropolitan Riveters defeated Montreal Force 2-1 in PHF action Saturday night.

Montreal responded with a goal by Kristina Shanahan at 9:53 of the second, setting the stage for overtime. Metropolitan outshot Montreal 39-28.

The Force (8-13-2) are fifth in the seven-team women's professional hockey circuit. The Riveters (8-13-0) are sixth. The teams will play again Sunday.

