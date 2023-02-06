Content
Whitecaps complete sweep, sending Force to 3rd straight loss in delayed PHF game

The Minnesota Whitecaps edged the Montreal Force 3-2 on Monday in a rescheduled PHF game in Saint-Jerome, Que. Minnesota (10-4-2) swept the two-game series after Sunday's 4-1 win.

Montreal’s Tricia Deguire turns aside 28 shots in team’s 9th loss of season

The Canadian Press ·
Women's goalie, with her stick on the ice, shovels the puck away from her crease.
Force goalie Tricia Deguire makes one of her 28 saves in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Whitecaps in Saint-Jerome, Que. Montreal has dropped three in a row. (Twitter/@LaForceMontreal)

The Minnesota Whitecaps edged the Montreal Force 3-2 on Monday in a rescheduled PHF game in Saint-Jerome, Que.

Minnesota (10-4-2) swept the two-game series after Sunday's 4-1 win.

Saturday's game was postponed because weather hindered travel.

Minnesota's Denisa Krisova scored the eventual game-winner in Monday's second period.

Montreal trailed by a goal when Alexandra Labelle scored in the third period, but the Force (6-9-1) couldn't produce an equalizer.

Ashleigh Brykaliuk and Brittyn Fleming were the other goal-scorers for Minnesota, which led 2-1 after the first period.

Ann Sophie Bettez scored Montreal's first goal of the game.

Amanda Leveille stopped 27 shots in Minnesota's net for the win.

Montreal counterpart Tricia Deguire turned away 28 in the loss.

The Force will try to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday in Toronto when Montreal meets the Six in an all-Canadian matchup.

