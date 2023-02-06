Whitecaps complete sweep, sending Force to 3rd straight loss in delayed PHF game

The Minnesota Whitecaps edged the Montreal Force 3-2 on Monday in a rescheduled PHF game in Saint-Jerome, Que.

Minnesota (10-4-2) swept the two-game series after Sunday's 4-1 win.

Saturday's game was postponed because weather hindered travel.

Minnesota's Denisa Krisova scored the eventual game-winner in Monday's second period.

Montreal trailed by a goal when Alexandra Labelle scored in the third period, but the Force (6-9-1) couldn't produce an equalizer.

Ashleigh Brykaliuk and Brittyn Fleming were the other goal-scorers for Minnesota, which led 2-1 after the first period.

Ann Sophie Bettez scored Montreal's first goal of the game.

Amanda Leveille stopped 27 shots in Minnesota's net for the win.

Montreal counterpart Tricia Deguire turned away 28 in the loss.

The Force will try to snap a three-game losing streak Saturday in Toronto when Montreal meets the Six in an all-Canadian matchup.