Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn.

Sarah Lefort, Samantha Isbell each collect goal and assist in 4-1 win

A female hockey team wearing white and red jerseys celebrate together on the ice following a win.
Montreal Force players celebrate after a 4-1 win over the Minnesota Whitecaps on Sunday at the Richfield Ice Arena in Richfield, Minn. (@LaForceMontreal/Twitter)

Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday.

Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal.

Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but Isbell closed out the win with an empty-netter.

In other PHF action on Sunday, the Connecticut Whale beat the visiting Boston Pride 6-4.

Caitrin Longergan led the way with the game's first two goals.

With files from The Canadian Press

