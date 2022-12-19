Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps
Sarah Lefort, Samantha Isbell each collect goal and assist in 4-1 win
Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn.
Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday.
Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal.
Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but Isbell closed out the win with an empty-netter.
In other PHF action on Sunday, the Connecticut Whale beat the visiting Boston Pride 6-4.
Caitrin Longergan led the way with the game's first two goals.
WATCH | Downie-Landry, Labelle put Force on top in Minnesota:
With files from The Canadian Press
