Bettez hat trick, Stacey's late winner lift Montreal Force over Connecticut Whale

Brooke Stacey scored the game-winner with 19 seconds remaining for the Montreal Force in a 5-4 win Saturday over the Connecticut Whale in Pittsburgh.

Ann-Sophie Bettez scored a hat trick and had 11 shots on net for Montreal (5-5-1) in a neutral-site Premier Hockey Federation game played in the Pittsburgh Penguins practice facility.

Samantha Isbell contributed a goal and an assist and Force goalie Marie-Soleil Deschênes stopped 28 shots in the win.

Kennedy Marchment scored twice for the Whale (4-5-1).

Melissa Samoskevich and Katerina Mrazova also scored for Connecticut with Finland's Meeri Raisanen making 32 saves in the loss.

Montreal's next game is Saturday against the Boston Pride in Riviere-du-Loup, Que.

The Force is one of two Canadian clubs in the seven-team PHF.

The Toronto Six (9-1-2) had the weekend off and are at home to the Whale in a two-game set next week.