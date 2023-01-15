Content
Hockey

Bettez hat trick, Stacey's late winner lift Montreal Force over Connecticut Whale

Montreal goalie Marie-Soleil Deschênes stops 28 shots in 5-4 win

The Canadian Press ·
Two female ice hockey players battle for the puck during a face-off.
The Montreal Force improved to 5-5-1 with a 5-4 win over the Connecticut Whale on Saturday in the Pittsburgh Penguins practice facility. (Joe Sargent/Premier Hockey Federation)

Brooke Stacey scored the game-winner with 19 seconds remaining for the Montreal Force in a 5-4 win Saturday over the Connecticut Whale in Pittsburgh.

Ann-Sophie Bettez scored a hat trick and had 11 shots on net for Montreal (5-5-1) in a neutral-site Premier Hockey Federation game played in the Pittsburgh Penguins practice facility.

Samantha Isbell contributed a goal and an assist and Force goalie Marie-Soleil Deschênes stopped 28 shots in the win.

Kennedy Marchment scored twice for the Whale (4-5-1).

WATCH | Bettez, Stacey lead Montreal past Connecticut:

Bettez hat trick and late Stacey goal powers Montreal to big PHF win

2 hours ago
Duration 1:53
Ann-Sophie Bettez completed her hat trick to tie it in the third, and Brooke Stacey scored the game-winner with 18 seconds left to push Montreal past Connecticut.

Melissa Samoskevich and Katerina Mrazova also scored for Connecticut with Finland's Meeri Raisanen making 32 saves in the loss.

Montreal's next game is Saturday against the Boston Pride in Riviere-du-Loup, Que.

The Force is one of two Canadian clubs in the seven-team PHF.

The Toronto Six (9-1-2) had the weekend off and are at home to the Whale in a two-game set next week.

