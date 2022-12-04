Marchment scores late winner to lift Connecticut Whale over Montreal Force
Kennedy Marchment notched the winner late in the third period as the Connecticut Whale edged the Montreal Force 3-2 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Sept-Îles, Que.
Montreal goaltender Tricia Deguire makes 30 saves in 3-2 loss
Kennedy Marchment notched the winner late in the third period as the Connecticut Whale edged the Montreal Force 3-2 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Sept-Îles, Que.
Marchment, a native of Courtice, Ont., scored the decisive goal with 5:41 remaining in the final frame.
Alyssa Wohlfeiler, who assisted on the winner, and Emma Keenan also scored for the Whale.
Sarah Lefort and Kaity Howarth replied for Montreal.
Force goaltender Tricia Deguire made 30 saves in the loss, while Whale netminder Abbie Ives stopped 35 of 37 shots to earn the win.
Montreal's next game is a Dec. 17 road match against the Minnesota Whitecaps.
WATCH | Marchment scores decisive goal against Force:
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?