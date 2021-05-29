Montreal bounces back to edge Calgary late for 3rd Secret Cup win
Jessie Eldridge scores winner midway through 3rd period to lift Montreal
Jessie Eldridge had a goal and an assist as Montreal's Team Bauer beat Calgary's Team Scotiabank 4-3 at the Secret Dream Gap Tour women's hockey tournament Friday.
Kristin O'Neill, Alexandre Labelle and Marie-Philip Poulin also scored for Montreal (3-1-0).
Poulin is the tournament scoring leader with four goals and four assists.
Rebecca Johnston, Blayre Turnbull and Sarah Potomak scored for Calgary (0-3-0).
WATCH | Jessie Eldridge's winner lifts Montreal to victory over Calgary:
Ann-Renee Desbiens made 23 saves for Montreal, while Kristen Campbell blocked 31 shots for Calgary.
The Montreal squad bounced from a 4-3 loss against Toronto's Team Sonnet on Thursday.
Toronto (2-1-0) faces Calgary to wrap up the preliminary round on Saturday with the championship game to follow on Sunday at Scotiabank Saddledome.
The PWHPA is a movement arising from the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League two years ago. The PWHPA includes members of the Canadian and U.S. national teams.
Their goal is a sustainable league with a living wage and the competitive supports the men's professional leagues have.
The last time PWHPA games were played in Canada before Monday was Jan. 11-12, 2020, in Toronto.
The teams play each other twice in a round robin with results augmented by a points system.
A win is worth two points, an overtime win 1.5, a shootout win one point, and half a point for an overtime or shootout loss.
A short-handed goal, hat trick, shutout, or scoring five goals or more in a game is each worth one additional point.
Montreal has eight points, Toronto has six points while Calgary is still pointless.
