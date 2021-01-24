Toronto Six remain winless as Whitecaps complete stellar comeback in shootout win
Lindsay Eastwood scores Toronto's 1st ever franchise goal
Jonna Curtis and Hayley Mack scored in the shootout to earn the Minnesota Whitecaps a come-from-behind 6-5 win over the Toronto Six in National Women's Hockey League action Sunday.
Minnesota (2-0) trailed 5-1 during the second period. Mikyla Grant-Mentis had the lone shootout goal for Toronto (0-1-1).
Mack, Sydney Baldwin, Haylea Schmid, Audra Richards and Meaghan Pezon scored in regulation time for Minnesota.
Breanne Wilson-Bennett scored twice for Toronto. Grant-Mentis, Lindsay Eastwood and Emily Fluke had the other goals.
WATCH | Toronto Six remain winless as Haley Mack's winner completes Whitecaps' rally:
Eastwood opened the scoring at 8:03 of the first period on the man advantage. Grant made it a 2-0 contest at 10:06 before Wilson-Bennett added another power-play goal at 14:16. Baldwin replied on the power play at 17:36 for Minnesota but Wilson-Bennett restored Toronto's three-goal lead with another power-play goal at 7:29 of the second.
WATCH | NWHL rookie Lindsay Eastwood scores Toronto Six's 1st franchise goal:
Fluke made it 5-1 at 18:59 before Schmid and Mack scored 49 seconds apart before the end of the period to cut Toronto's advantage to 5-3.
Richards made it 5-4 with a short-handed goal at 13:00 of the third period before Pezon tied the contest on the power play at 14:24.
