Minnesota records 3rd straight win as Dream Gap Tour rolls into St. Louis
Kelly Pannek's 3-point night sinks New Hampshire in 1st game of back-to-back series
Kelly Pannek picked up a goal and two assists to propel Minnesota to a 3-1 victory over New Hampshire as the Dream Gap Tour returned to action.
Sunday's game was the first of a back-to-back series as the barnstorming series — which was created by the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) — continued its showcase tour at Centene Community Ice Center in suburban St. Louis.
Minnesota picked up its third straight win on the tour and a commanding lead in the standings. The team swept the previous series in Chicago and split the two-game set in New York, all against New Hampshire.
The first period saw frustration on both sides following a plethora of missed opportunities, but both teams were able to convert on chances in the second.
WATCH | PWHPA Dream Gap Tour: Team Adidas vs Team Women's Sports Foundation:
Dani Cameranesi opened the scoring for Minnesota with a shorthanded mark six minutes into the second period. Pannek and Lee Stecklein picked up assists on the goal.
New Hampshire responded with a goal from Amanda Kessel, while Hayley Scamurra and Brianna Decker assisted on the marker.
🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/AmandaKessel28?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AmandaKessel28</a> buries the pass and takes away our <a href="https://twitter.com/BudweiserCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BudweiserCanada</a> Goal of the Game!<a href="https://twitter.com/StLouisBlues?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StLouisBlues</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SDGT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SDGT</a> <a href="https://t.co/0N8xFMUep4">pic.twitter.com/0N8xFMUep4</a>—@PWHPA
But the decisive third frame belonged entirely to Minnesota. Sydney Brodt scored the go-ahead goal thanks to support from Pannek and Cameranesi . Pannek then sealed the contest with an empty-net goal with 55.3 seconds remaining in the period.
WATCH | Sydney Brodt scores go-ahead goal for Team Adidas to go up 2-1 in 3rd period:
The series continues Monday at the Enterprise Centre, home of the NHL's St. Louis Blues. CBC Sports will livestream the game beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Pandemic-related restrictions have sidelined the three Canadian teams on the Dream Gap Tour so far — but Toronto, Calgary and Montreal will be in action as the tour heads to Calgary later this month.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?