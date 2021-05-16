Minnesota records 3rd straight win as Dream Gap Tour rolls into St. Louis

Kelly Pannek picked up a goal and two assists to propel Minnesota to a 3-1 victory over New Hampshire as the Dream Gap Tour returned to action.

Sunday's game was the first of a back-to-back series as the barnstorming series — which was created by the Professional Women's Hockey Players Association (PWHPA) — continued its showcase tour at Centene Community Ice Center in suburban St. Louis.

Minnesota picked up its third straight win on the tour and a commanding lead in the standings. The team swept the previous series in Chicago and split the two-game set in New York, all against New Hampshire.

The first period saw frustration on both sides following a plethora of missed opportunities, but both teams were able to convert on chances in the second.

WATCH | PWHPA Dream Gap Tour: Team Adidas vs Team Women's Sports Foundation:

Dream Gap Tour: Women’s Hockey on CBC - Team Adidas vs. Women's Sports Foundation Sports 2:02:01 Team Adidas and Team Women's Sports Foundation clash in an epic women's hockey tournament from St. Louis, MO. 2:02:01

Dani Cameranesi opened the scoring for Minnesota with a shorthanded mark six minutes into the second period. Pannek and Lee Stecklein picked up assists on the goal.

New Hampshire responded with a goal from Amanda Kessel, while Hayley Scamurra and Brianna Decker assisted on the marker.

🚨<a href="https://twitter.com/AmandaKessel28?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AmandaKessel28</a> buries the pass and takes away our <a href="https://twitter.com/BudweiserCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BudweiserCanada</a> Goal of the Game!<a href="https://twitter.com/StLouisBlues?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@StLouisBlues</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SDGT?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SDGT</a> <a href="https://t.co/0N8xFMUep4">pic.twitter.com/0N8xFMUep4</a> —@PWHPA

But the decisive third frame belonged entirely to Minnesota. Sydney Brodt scored the go-ahead goal thanks to support from Pannek and Cameranesi . Pannek then sealed the contest with an empty-net goal with 55.3 seconds remaining in the period.

WATCH | Sydney Brodt scores go-ahead goal for Team Adidas to go up 2-1 in 3rd period:

Sydney Brodt smacks home winner for Team Adidas at Dream Gap Tour St. Louis Sports 0:43 Sydney Brodt scored in the 3rd period to help Team Adidas beat Team Women's Sports Foundation 3-1 at the Dream Gap Tour stop in St. Louis, Mo. 0:43

The series continues Monday at the Enterprise Centre, home of the NHL's St. Louis Blues. CBC Sports will livestream the game beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Pandemic-related restrictions have sidelined the three Canadian teams on the Dream Gap Tour so far — but Toronto, Calgary and Montreal will be in action as the tour heads to Calgary later this month.