Mikyla Grant-Mentis scores pair of goals to lead Toronto Six past Whitecaps

Mikyla Grant-Mentis scored twice for the Toronto Six, including the winner with 23 seconds left, in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Whitecaps on Saturday night at Herb Brooks Arena.
Both teams traded goals throughout the game until Grant-Mentis's second of the night gave Toronto the lead for good.
Taylor Woods and Sarah-Eve Coutu Godbout also scored for Toronto (3-1-1). The Six have won three games in a row.
Nina Rodgers scored twice for Minnesota (3-1-0) while Brooke White-Lancette also scored.
Toronto returns to action Sunday against the Connecticut Whale. Minnesota won't play again until Monday, also against the Whale.
