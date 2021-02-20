Back to school: Former NHL coach Babcock behind bench at U. of Saskatchewan
Saskatoon native will guide men's team on full-time volunteer basis for 2 seasons
Mike Babcock, who coached the Detroit Red Wings to a Stanley Cup title and the Canadian men's team to two Olympic medals, is taking over the University of Saskatchewan Huskies men's team.
Huskie Athletics chief athletics officer Dave Hardy announced Saturday Babcock will lead the Huskies on a full-time volunteer basis for the next two seasons.
"I am excited to work with Huskie athletes, back in my hometown, at the university where I had the opportunity to play under legendary coach Dave King," Babcock, a Saskatoon native, said in a statement.
"This is a special place for me, and I look forward to having the chance to help develop these young men. Saskatchewan has provided me many opportunities in my life and my career, and I am truly excited about the opportunity to give back."
Babcock, a former Huskies player, replaces Dave Adolph, who announced his retirement Dec. 7 after 27 years coaching Saskatchewan.
He also coached Anaheim and Toronto. Babcock was fired 23 games into the 2019-20 season while in his fifth campaign with the Maple Leafs.
Babcock coached Canada to Olympic gold medals in men's hockey in 2010 and 2014 and was also behind the bench for Canada's 1997 world junior championship and world title in 2004.
WATCH | Why the Maple Leafs fired Mike Babcock:
