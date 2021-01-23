Toronto's NWHL debut spoiled by Metropolitan Riveters' Leila Kilduff, Sonjia Shelly
Leila Kilduff scored two first-period goals while Sonjia Shelly stopped 19 shots to lead the Metropolitan Riveters past the Toronto Six 3-0 in National Women's Hockey League action Saturday.
Kilduff opened the scoring at 1:43 of the first for the Riveters (1-0) before putting the home team ahead 2-0 at 18:59. Emily Janiga added an empty-net goal at 19:38 of the third period.
Elaine Chuli stopped 38-of-40 shots in goal for Toronto (0-1).
Toronto takes on the Minnesota Whitecaps on Sunday.
WATCH | Kilduff scores pair to help Riveters beat Six:
