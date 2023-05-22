Canada drops 2nd straight at men's hockey worlds after shootout loss to Norway

Thomas Olsen scored the shootout winner to complete Norway's 3-2 upset over Canada at the men's world hockey championship on Monday.

Norway built a two-goal advantage through Andreas Martinsen and Sondre Olden. Canada answered thanks to Milan Lucic midway through the middle period. Lawson Crouse then scored with 12 seconds remaining in regulation to force overtime.

Jonas Arntzen made 31 saves in the Norwegian net, while Joel Hofer turned away 21 shots for Canada.

It was only Canada's second loss to Norway in tournament history; the other was in 2000.

Canada, which is third in Group B, has now suffered two straight defeats after losing 3-2 in regulation to group leaders Switzerland on Saturday.

Norway jumped from seventh to sixth in the group with the shootout win.

The Canadians wrap up the preliminary round with a game Tuesday against Czechia.

Sweden beats Denmark

In the Finnish city of Tampere, Sweden recovered from a goal down to defeat Denmark 4-1.

Nicklas Jensen put Denmark ahead but Sweden replied with four straight goals from Dennis Everberg, Andre Petersson, Lucas Raymond and Carl Grundstrom.

Sweden remained second in Group A, trailing leader the United States by a point. Denmark was fifth.

Later Monday, Austria played Hungary in Group A, and Kazakhstan faced Slovenia in Group B.