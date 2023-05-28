Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Hockey

Latvian men grab 1st world hockey medal, earning bronze vs. U.S. to cap spectacular run

Defenceman Kristian Rubins scored his second goal 1:22 into overtime to lead Latvia to a 4-3 victory over the United States and earn a bronze medal at the men's world hockey championship on Sunday in Tampere, Finland.

Kristian Rubins forces OT, adds winning goal; Canada faces Germany for gold

The Associated Press ·
Men's hockey players celebrate their bronze medal at the world championship.
Latvian defenceman Kristian Rubins rallied his team, scoring his first goal Sunday with 5:39 to go in regulation and adding the overtime winner against the U.S. for the bronze medal at the world hockey championship in Tampere, Finland. (Jussi Nukari/ Lehtikuva via REUTERS)

Defenceman Kristian Rubins scored his second goal 1:22 into overtime to lead Latvia to a 4-3 victory over the United States and earn a bronze medal at the men's world hockey championship on Sunday in Tampere, Finland.

It's the first top-three finish for Latvia at the tournament. Its previous best was a seventh place it managed three times.

The U.S. lost in the bronze medal game for the second straight year. The U.S. team was cruising through the tournament with eight straight wins until it was defeated by Germany in the semifinal 4-3 in overtime.

Rubins rallied Latvia with his first with 5:39 to go in the final period to tie the game 3-3 to force overtime.

Roberts Bukarts and Janis Jaks also scored for Latvia.

Rocco Grimaldi scored twice for the U.S. in the opening period to negate Latvia's 1-0 and 2-1 leads.

Matt Coronato had put the U.S. 3-2 ahead 6:19 into the final period.

Canada faces Germany in the final later Sunday.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
Corrections and clarifications|

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

now