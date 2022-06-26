Dufour scores 4 goals as Sea Dogs rally past Cataractes to reach Memorial Cup final

The Shawinigan Cataractes scored 49 seconds into Saturday's final round robin game at the Memorial Cup and enjoyed a 3-0 lead after 20 minutes at TD Station in Saint John, N.B.

Then William Dufour of the Saint John Sea Dogs said "hold my [root] beer."

Dufour, the 2020 fifth-round draft pick of the New York Islanders, rattled off three consecutive goals in the second period and added a fourth in the third as the tournament hosts scored five unanswered goals to defeat the Cataractes 5-3 to earn a berth in Wednesday's Cup final.

The trip to the final erases a bit of the disappointment of the Sea Dogs' first-round loss in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League playoffs.

William Dufour erased a 3 goal deficit with a 2nd period hat trick and added an insurance goal in the 3rd.

The Cataractes, with two wins and a loss in the round robin, will have to beat the Hamilton Bulldogs in Monday's semifinal game to get another shot at their QMJHL rival.

Jeremie Poirier scored Saint John's other goal, while teammate Josh Lawrence added two assists. The Sea Dogs finished the round robin with two wins and an overtime loss.

Loris Rafanomezantsoa, Olivier Nadeau and William Veillette scored for Shawinigan, who outshot the Sea Dogs 15-10 in the first period but were outshot 21-5 in the second.

The six-foot-three Dufour, named MVP of the QMJHL this season, had 56 goals and 116 points during the QMJHL regular season.

"To finish my [junior] career like this is so great," said the 20-year-old Dufour, calling the win one of his greatest moments in hockey. "We have one more game to win. We're just going to go for it."