Costantini helps Bulldogs eliminate Oil Kings, reach Memorial Cup semifinal
Shawinigan will face host Saint John on Saturday with winner advancing to final
Marco Costantini made 40 saves, Mason McTavish scored the deciding goal and the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Edmonton Oil Kings 4-2 on Friday night to advance to the Memorial Cup semifinal game.
McTavish, drafted third overall by the Anaheim Ducks last year, gave Ontario Hockey League champion Hamilton a 3-1 lead with 6:34 left. He also gad an empty-net goal with a second left.
Avery Hayes and Ryan Winterton had power-play goals for the Bulldogs in the first period. Hayes connected at 9:09 and Winterton with 3:13 left.
Jalen Luypen and Jake Neighbours scored in third for Western Hockey League champion Edmonton. Luypen cut it to 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 2:03 and Neighbours scored with 2:46 left.
WATCH | Bulldogs eliminate Oil Kings:
Sebastian Cossa stopped 32 shots for the Oil Kings.
Hamilton finished 1-2 in round-robin play, rebounding from a 3-2 loss to Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champion Shawinigan on Thursday night. Edmonton beat host Saint John 4-3 in overtime Wednesday night for its lone victory.
Canceled the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event features the winners of the three major junior leagues and the host team.
