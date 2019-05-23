Halifax gets bye to final despite last-minute loss to Rouyn-Noranda

Jakub Lauko scored the winner with 54 seconds to go in regulation as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Halifax Mooseheads 4-3 on Wednesday in the final round-robin game of the Memorial Cup.

Halifax (2-1) still gets a direct entry into the tournament final on Sunday by winning the tiebreaker between the three teams with 2-1 records.

The Huskies (2-1) and Ontario league champion Guelph Storm (2-1) meet in Saturday's semifinal. The Western league champion Prince Albert Raiders (0-3) were eliminated Tuesday.

Felix Bibeau, Joel Teasdale and William Rouleau also scored for the Quebec league champion Huskies. Samuel Harvey made 24 saves.

Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Arnaud Durandeau and Antoine Morand scored for the host Mooseheads. Alexis Gravel stopped 34 shots.

Wednesday's game was a rematch of the QMJHL final that Rouyn-Noranda took in six games, and there was no love lost between the two clubs.