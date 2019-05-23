Halifax gets bye to final despite last-minute loss to Rouyn-Noranda
Mooseheads win tiebreaker, Huskies to play Guelph Storm in Saturday semifinal
Jakub Lauko scored the winner with 54 seconds to go in regulation as the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies beat the Halifax Mooseheads 4-3 on Wednesday in the final round-robin game of the Memorial Cup.
Halifax (2-1) still gets a direct entry into the tournament final on Sunday by winning the tiebreaker between the three teams with 2-1 records.
The Huskies (2-1) and Ontario league champion Guelph Storm (2-1) meet in Saturday's semifinal. The Western league champion Prince Albert Raiders (0-3) were eliminated Tuesday.
Felix Bibeau, Joel Teasdale and William Rouleau also scored for the Quebec league champion Huskies. Samuel Harvey made 24 saves.
Benoit-Olivier Groulx, Arnaud Durandeau and Antoine Morand scored for the host Mooseheads. Alexis Gravel stopped 34 shots.
Wednesday's game was a rematch of the QMJHL final that Rouyn-Noranda took in six games, and there was no love lost between the two clubs.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.