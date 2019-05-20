Raphael Lavoie, Mooseheads beat Storm to secure at least a spot in semifinal

Raphael Lavoie scored a highlight-reel goal that put his team ahead for good as the Halifax Mooseheads beat the Guelph Storm 4-2 on Sunday at the Memorial Cup.

The 18-year-old draft-eligible forward made a strong solo effort for the Mooseheads' second goal of the game, as he headed down the ice 1-on-2 while shorthanded and split the Storm defence with a toe drag before beating Anthony Popovich 6:48 into the second period.

Halifax, the only undefeated team remaining at the four-team tournament, has won back-to-back games to open competition and is guaranteed to advance to at least the semifinal regardless of the outcome of its last round-robin game against the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies.

Antoine Morand, Maxim Trepanier, Samuel Asselin also scored for the host Mooseheads while Alexis Gravel stopped 33 shots for the win.

Sean Durzi had both goals for the Ontario Hockey League champion Storm.

Anthony Popovich made 38 saves in defeat.