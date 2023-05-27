Quebec Remparts blitz Kamloops Blazers in Memorial Cup opener

The visiting Quebec Remparts scored three goals in four-and-a-half minutes early in the second period to snap a 1-1 deadlock and then coasted to an 8-3 victory over the Kamloops Blazers in the first game of the 2023 Memorial Cup Championship tournament.

James Malatesta scored three times and Kassim Gaudet added a pair for the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League champions.

The Remparts showcased their speed, depth and goaltending against the host Blazers, who were playing their first game since May 8 when they were eliminated by the Seattle Thunderbirds in the Western Hockey League's Western Conference final.

Nathan Gaucher, Theo Rochette and Zachary Bolduc also scored for the Remparts, who led 5-2 heading into the final period. Justin Robidas chipped in with three assists, while Pier-Olivier Roy added two helpers.

Caedan Bankier, Daylan Kuefler and Matthew Seminoff scored for the Blazers, who were outshot 33-30. Logan Stankoven had three assists for the Blazers.

The Remparts went 1-for-1 on the power play, while the Blazers were 1-for-7.

The WHL champion Seattle Thunderbirds play Ontario Hockey League champion Peterborough Petes on Saturday (6 p.m. ET), while the Blazers will try to rebound against the Petes on Sunday (6 p.m., ET).