Skip to Main Content
Hockey

Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin to sit out game against the U.S.

Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin won't play Thursday against the United States at the world championship after blocking a shot with her chest in a previous game.

'We feel it's necessary to give her a few days off,' says Hockey Canada's director of national teams

The Canadian Press ·
Canada's Marie-Philip Poulin, seen here on Sunday against ROC, has a goal and two assists in the tournament. (Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press)

Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin won't play Thursday against the United States at the world championship after blocking a shot with her chest in a previous game.

Hockey Canada's director of national teams Gina Kingsbury said Poulin was feeling better than she did Tuesday when she took a hard shot in the chest during the third period of a 5-0 win over Switzerland, but caution was necessary.

"She's doing really well. She's in good spirits, but as a program, as a team, we feel it's necessary to give her a few days off and reassess her, and making sure she's good to go here moving forward," Kingsbury said Wednesday.

Canada and defending champion U.S. are tied atop Pool A with 3-0 records.

Poulin has a goal and two assists in three tournament games.

Canada was killing off a Swiss two-man advantage when a hard shot from the point struck her in the upper chest. She skated to the bench bent over in pain.

WATCH | Poulin leaves game with apparent injury:

Team Canada's Poulin exits against Switzerland after blocking shot

1 day ago
1:06
After taking a shot in the upper body area Marie-Philip Poulin was forced to depart and did not return. 1:06

Poulin missed most of the 2019 world championship in Espoo, Finland, because of a knee injury.

The 30-year-old from Beauceville, Que., is known as a "golden goaler" for the Canadian women.

She scored twice in Canada's 2-0 win over the U.S. to win Olympic gold in 2010.

She also scored a late equalizer and the winning overtime goal in a 3-2 win over the Americans in the 2014 Olympic final.

WATCH | Previeweing Canada vs. USA:

Previewing Team Canada against USA at the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship

6 hours ago
4:26
Anastasia Bucsis is joined by The Athletic’s Hailey Salvian to preview Team Canada facing off against the United States in their final round-robin game of the 2021 IIHF Women’s World Championship. 4:26
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now