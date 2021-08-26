Canadian captain Marie-Philip Poulin to sit out game against the U.S.
'We feel it's necessary to give her a few days off,' says Hockey Canada's director of national teams
Canadian women's hockey team captain Marie-Philip Poulin won't play Thursday against the United States at the world championship after blocking a shot with her chest in a previous game.
Hockey Canada's director of national teams Gina Kingsbury said Poulin was feeling better than she did Tuesday when she took a hard shot in the chest during the third period of a 5-0 win over Switzerland, but caution was necessary.
"She's doing really well. She's in good spirits, but as a program, as a team, we feel it's necessary to give her a few days off and reassess her, and making sure she's good to go here moving forward," Kingsbury said Wednesday.
Canada and defending champion U.S. are tied atop Pool A with 3-0 records.
Poulin has a goal and two assists in three tournament games.
Canada was killing off a Swiss two-man advantage when a hard shot from the point struck her in the upper chest. She skated to the bench bent over in pain.
WATCH | Poulin leaves game with apparent injury:
Poulin missed most of the 2019 world championship in Espoo, Finland, because of a knee injury.
The 30-year-old from Beauceville, Que., is known as a "golden goaler" for the Canadian women.
She scored twice in Canada's 2-0 win over the U.S. to win Olympic gold in 2010.
She also scored a late equalizer and the winning overtime goal in a 3-2 win over the Americans in the 2014 Olympic final.
WATCH | Previeweing Canada vs. USA:
