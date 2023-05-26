Canadian women's hockey teammates Marie-Philip Poulin, Laura Stacey announce engagement

Olympic gold medallists. World champions. Engaged.

Canadian women's hockey teammates Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey announced their engagement in an Instagram post on Friday.

"So... This happened," wrote Poulin, alongside pictures from Hawaii that show the couple both wearing engagement rings. "Best question I ever asked... She said OUI."

"You Me Oui Forever," wrote Stacey in an Instagram post of her own.

Stacey, 29, born in Mississauga, Ont. and Poulin, 32, from Beauceville, Que., were teammates at Pyeongchang 2018 and Beijing 2022, when Canada won silver and gold, respectively.

They also played together in five world championships, earning two gold medals, two silver and a bronze.