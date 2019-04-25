Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman undergoing surgery for torn ACL
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman is expected to miss a minimum of six months after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The Leafs say Hyman suffered the injury during the team's first-round playoff loss against the Boston Bruins and will undergo surgery on Monday.
Toronto native suffered injury during team's first-round playoff loss against Boston
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Zach Hyman is expected to miss a minimum of six months after suffering a torn anterior cruciate ligament.
The Leafs say Hyman suffered the injury during the team's first-round playoff loss against the Boston Bruins and will undergo surgery on Monday.
Hyman, 26, set career highs in goals (21) and points (41) this season. He had one goal in seven games in the playoffs against the Bruins.
The Toronto native has 115 points in 251 career NHL games.
