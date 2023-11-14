Content
Police in England arrest man on suspicion of manslaughter after death of ex-NHL player

A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of Britain's Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson, South Yorkshire police said on Tuesday.

American Adam Johnson, 29, suffered slashed neck during Challenge Cup game

Fans of the Nottingham Panthers hockey team in England hold a tribute for an American player who died after his neck was cut by the skate blade of an Aston Villa opponent during a game.
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of Britain's Nottingham Panthers player Adam Johnson of the U.S. On Nov. 5, fans held a tribute for Johnson, who died after his throat was cut by a skate blade during a recent Challenge Cup game. (Paul Ellis/AFP via Getty Images)

Police in Sheffield, England, say they have made an arrest in the death of hockey player Adam Johnson.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement Tuesday a man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and is in police custody.

The release did not name the suspect.

Johnson, a forward for the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League, had his neck cut by a skate blade during an Oct. 28 game against the Sheffield Steelers.

He was later pronounced dead in hospital. A post-mortem confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.

The 29-year-old Johnson, a native of Grand Rapids, Minn., appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020.

