Police in England arrest man on suspicion of manslaughter after death of ex-NHL player
A man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter following the death of Britain's Nottingham Panthers ice hockey player Adam Johnson, South Yorkshire police said on Tuesday.
American Adam Johnson, 29, suffered slashed neck during Challenge Cup game
South Yorkshire Police said in a statement Tuesday a man has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter and is in police custody.
The release did not name the suspect.
Johnson, a forward for the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League, had his neck cut by a skate blade during an Oct. 28 game against the Sheffield Steelers.
He was later pronounced dead in hospital. A post-mortem confirmed he died as a result of a fatal neck injury.
The 29-year-old Johnson, a native of Grand Rapids, Minn., appeared in 13 NHL games with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2019 and 2020.