London Knights centre Abakar Kazbekov dead at age 18
18-year-old played in Friday's 5-2 home victory over the Owen Sound Attack
London Knights centre Abakar Kazbekov has died, the team and Ontario Hockey League announced via Twitter on Saturday.
No other details were provided, but the 18-year-old played in Friday's 5-2 home victory over the Owen Sound Attack.
"Today I join the entire OHL community in mourning the devastating loss of London Knights player Abakar Kazbekov," OHL commissioner David Brance said in a statement. "Our deepest condolences are with his family and friends in Russia and his teammates, billets and friends here in Canada."
The Moscow native had been a member of the Knights since the start of last season.
Statement from the London Knights and the Ontario Hockey League on the sudden passing of Abakar Kazbekov. <a href="https://t.co/JgpYOZq3fk">pic.twitter.com/JgpYOZq3fk</a>—@LondonKnights
Kazbekov registered one assist in 12 appearances with London in 2022-23.
The Knights and OHL said Saturday's game against the Flint Firebirds has been postponed.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?