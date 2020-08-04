Laval to host 2022 AHL All-Star Game after cancellation of next year's event

The American Hockey League has cancelled its 2021 all-star game and awarded the 2022 All-Star Classic to the Laval Rocket.

Laval was scheduled to host the 2021 game, which the AHL announced Tuesday is being shelved due to the ongoing situation with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The date for the 2022 event has yet to be determined.

"While we are disappointed that we will not be able to hold our all-star classic festivities in 2021, we look forward to continuing the work that is already underway with the Rocket organization and are excited to have the city of Laval and Place Bell host the AHL's annual showcase event in 2022," AHL president and chief executive officer Scott Howson said in a statement.

The last AHL all-star game to be held in Canada was in 2014 at the Mile One Centre in St. John's.