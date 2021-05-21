Latvia stuns Canada 2-0 at world men's hockey championship
Canada entered game without a loss against host country
Matiss Kivlenieks made 38 saves and host Latvia stunned Canada 2-0 Friday on the opening day of the world men's hockey championship.
Canada came into the game with 11 wins and a tie all-time against Latvia, including an 11-0 victory in Riga at the 2006 world championship.
This time, however, Canada couldn't find a way to beat Kivlenieks, who plays for the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, despite having a sizeable advantage in puck possession.
Latvia opened the scoring on a power play with 1.5 seconds left in the first period when Miks Indrasis beat Canadian goaltender Darcy Kuemper between the pads.
Oskars Batna doubled the hosts' lead when Oskars Batna tipped Ronalds Kenins' wobbly shot from the boards past Kuemper.
Kuemper made 15 saves for Canada, which has now lost its last three opening games at the world championship.
Canada's next game is Sunday against the United States.
In other scores Friday, it was: Russia 4 Czech Republic 3; Germany 9 Italy 4; and Slovakia 5 Belarus 2.
