Kori Cheverie to become 1st woman to coach a Canadian men's hockey team
Nolan Baumgartner named head coach for Canada at upcoming under-18 worlds
Nolan Baumgartner has been named head coach of Canada's team for the upcoming men's under-18 world hockey championship.
Kori Cheverie, Todd Miller and David Struch will serve as assistants, joined by goaltending consultant Brad Kirkwood.
Baumgartner was an assistant with Canada's men's Olympic team at the 2022 Beijing Games.
Cheverie is set to become the first woman to coach one of Canada's men's national teams. She most recently worked as an assistant with the Ryerson University men's setup for five seasons (2016-21) and helped the Canadian women win Olympic gold earlier this year.
Baumgartner played 16 years in the NHL and AHL, and won back-to-back Memorial Cups with the Western Hockey League's Kamloops Blazers in 1994 and 1995.
He also helped Canada to gold at the 1994 and 1995 world junior championships, serving as captain in his second year.
The 2022 U18 championship gets underway April 23 in Landshut and Kaufbeuren, Germany.
