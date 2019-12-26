Kevin Clark's hat trick leads Canada past HC Ocelari Trinec at Spengler Cup
Canadians plays host HC Davos on Saturday
Kevin Clark had a hat trick as the Canadian men's team opened the 2019 Spengler Cup with a 4-1 win over HC Ocelari Trinec on Thursday.
Aron Chmielewski was the lone skater to beat Fucale for Trinec (0-1-0) — a top-tier club team from the Czech Republic.
Petr Kvaca stopped 33-of-36 shots in defeat.
Canada went 2 for 6 on the power play while Trinec failed to score on two chances with the man advantage.
WATCH | Backed by Kevin Clark, Canada wins Spengler Cup opener:
Versteeg opened the scoring at 5:45 of the first period while on a power play.
Clark, who plays for the Rapperswil-Jona Lakers in the Swiss-A league, made it 2-0 with another goal while on the man advantage 2:06 into the second, then added another at 6:59.
WATCH | Zach Fucale makes spectacular save at Spengler Cup:
Chmielewski cut the lead to 3-1 at 8:32 the second only for Clark to cap his hat trick with an empty-net goal late in the third.
Canada's next game goes Saturday against HC Davos.
