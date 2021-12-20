Kaiden Guhle named captain for Team Canada at world juniors
Jake Neighbours, Cole Perfetti named alternate captains
Kaiden Guhle has been named Canada's captain for the upcoming world junior hockey championship.
Jake Neighbours and 2021 gold medallist Cole Perfetti will serve alongside Guhle as alternate captains.
Guhle, a defenceman from Sherwood Park, Alta., and Neighbours, a winger from Calgary, are teammates on the WHL's Edmonton Oil Kings, while Perfetti, a centre from Whitby, Ont., is in his second season with AHL's Manitoba Moose.
The Canadians will begin their tournament on Dec. 26 against the Czechs in Edmonton.
Canada will then face Austria on Dec. 28, Germany on Dec. 29 and Finland on Dec. 31 to wrap up preliminary-round action.
This year's edition of the world juniors is being held at both Rogers Place in Edmonton and the Peavey Mart Centrium in Red Deer, Alta.
