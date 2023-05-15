Canada's men post shootout win over Slovakia to remain unbeaten at hockey worlds

Jack Quinn scored the winning shootout goal as Canada edged Slovakia 2-1 Monday at the world hockey championship in Riga, Latvia.

Canada goaltender Sam Montembeault clinched the win by stopping Martin Chromiak on Slovakia's final shootout attempt.

Jake Neighbours scored in regulation for Canada, which leads Group A with eight points (two regulation wins, one overtime win) in three games.

Peter Cehlarik scored for Slovakia, which is fourth in the group with four points (one win, one loss, one overtime loss).

Montembeault made 23 saves for Canada in regulation and overtime.

Samuel Hlavaj made 42 stops for Slovakia.

Canada returns to action Wednesday against Kazakhstan at 1:20 p.m. ET.