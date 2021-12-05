Toronto Six fall to Boston Pride in Isobel Cup semifinal

The Boston Pride defeated the Toronto Six 5-1 on Sunday in Wesley Chapel, Fla. to advance to the final of the Isobel Cup.

Taylor Wenczkowski, Christina Putigna and Kali Flanagan scored power-play goals for the Pride while Kayla Friesen and Evelina Raselli had even-strength goals.

Breanne Wilson-Bennett scored for Toronto.

Boston will play the Connecticut Whale in Monday's final of the Premier Hockey League playoffs.

The Whale beat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-2 earlier in the day at the same AdventHealth Center Ice venue.

The PHF was the National Women's Hockey League for six seasons before rebranding last year.

