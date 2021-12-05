Toronto Six fall to Boston Pride in Isobel Cup semifinal
The Boston Pride defeated the Toronto Six 5-1 on Sunday in Wesley Chapel, Fla. to advance to the final of the Isobel Cup.
Pride will meet Connecticut Whale in Monday's final
Taylor Wenczkowski, Christina Putigna and Kali Flanagan scored power-play goals for the Pride while Kayla Friesen and Evelina Raselli had even-strength goals.
Breanne Wilson-Bennett scored for Toronto.
Boston will play the Connecticut Whale in Monday's final of the Premier Hockey League playoffs.
The Whale beat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-2 earlier in the day at the same AdventHealth Center Ice venue.
The PHF was the National Women's Hockey League for six seasons before rebranding last year.
WATCH | Toronto falls to Boston in PHF semis for 2nd consecutive year:
