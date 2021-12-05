Skip to Main Content
Hockey

Toronto Six fall to Boston Pride in Isobel Cup semifinal

The Boston Pride defeated the Toronto Six 5-1 on Sunday in Wesley Chapel, Fla. to advance to the final of the Isobel Cup.

Pride will meet Connecticut Whale in Monday's final

The Canadian Press ·
The Toronto Six fell 5-1 to the Boston Pride, shown in a file photo from December, in the PHF semifinals on Sunday in Wesley Chapel, Fla. (@TheBostonPride/Twitter)

The Boston Pride defeated the Toronto Six 5-1 on Sunday in Wesley Chapel, Fla. to advance to the final of the Isobel Cup.

Taylor Wenczkowski, Christina Putigna and Kali Flanagan scored power-play goals for the Pride while Kayla Friesen and Evelina Raselli had even-strength goals.

Breanne Wilson-Bennett scored for Toronto.

The Whale beat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-2 earlier in the day at the same AdventHealth Center Ice venue.

The PHF was the National Women's Hockey League for six seasons before rebranding last year.

WATCH | Toronto falls to Boston in PHF semis for 2nd consecutive year:

Six fall short of Isobel Cup championship berth with loss to Pride

2 hours ago
Duration 0:39
Toronto lost to Boston in the semifinals for a 2nd consecutive season, ending their PHF campaign on a 5-1 defeat. 0:39
CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC Sports
|Corrections and Clarifications

Related Stories

Add some “good” to your morning and evening.

A variety of newsletters you'll love, delivered straight to you.

Sign up now

Comments

To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.

By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.

Become a CBC Member

Join the conversation  Create account

Already have an account?

now