The Boston Pride scored three goals in the second period to edge a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Whitecaps for the NWHL Isobel Cup title on Saturday.

It's the Pride's first NWHL championship since the league's inaugural season in 2016, making them the first two-time champion in league history.

Boston's Tereza Vanisova received a game-misconduct penalty with 2:24 remaining in the 3rd period for a check from behind. Minnesota forward Meaghan Pezon scored with 18 seconds left but the Pride were able to hold on in Saturday's championship final.

Mary Parker, Jillian Dempsey, Lexie Lang and Taylor Wenczkowski found the back of the net for the Pride on home ice at Warriors Ice Arena.

The Whitecaps were led by forward Allie Thunstrom who tallied two goals in the league's title matchup.

Both teams were set to meet in last year's Isobel Cup final which was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The NWHL planned to run 24 games over 14 days in a "restricted access environment" in Lake Placid to avoid the spread of the coronavirus.

WATCH | Pride crush Six to reach NWHL final:

The withdrawal of the Metropolitan Riveters and Connecticut Whale by the 10th day — the Riveters citing several cases of the virus — had the league revamping the format on the fly before halting the competition on the eve of the semifinals.

The NWHL, which pays annual salaries reportedly up to $15,000 US, didn't crown a 2020 champion in its fifth season because of the pandemic.

Boston advanced to Saturday's championship game with a 6-2 win over the Six in Friday's semifinal.

Minnesota earned their spot in the final after they beat the Connecticut Whale 7-0 in the other semifinal.

WATCH | Whitecaps seek 2nd Isobel Cup title: