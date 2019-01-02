Tenacious Swiss upset top-ranked Sweden in quarter-finals

Switzerland defeated top-ranked Sweden 2-0 Wednesday in a quarter-final upset at the world junior hockey championship.

Swiss netminder Luca Hollenstein shut out the Swedes, who peppered the goalie with 41 shots throughout the game.

Yannick Bruschweiler and Luca Wyss scored as Switzerland advanced to the tournament semifinals in Vancouver.

The best previous result for the Swiss in the tournament was a bronze medal in 1998.

Hollenstein made several key saves throughout the game, including stopping forward Filip Sveningsson on a breakaway.

The Swiss players mobbed their goalie at the end of the game.

The Swiss opened the scoring on a wrist shot by Bruschweiler from deep in the slot that beat Sweden's netminder Samuel Ersson on the glove side.

Shots on goal in the first period were almost even — Sweden with 13 and Switzerland with 12 shots — but the Swiss has several point-blank scoring opportunities.

Bruschweiler, playing without a stick during a second period Swedish power play, managed to block two shots while sprawled on the ice.

Wyss scored Switzerland's second goal at 13:59 of the second period, putting the puck between Ersson's legs during a goal-mouth scramble. The Swiss were out-shooting Sweden 26-22 at the end of the second period.

Sweden entered the quarter-finals undefeated with wins over Finland, United States, Slovakia and Kazakhstan. The Swedes, last year's silver medallists, boast a record of 47 straight victories in round-robin play.

The Swiss beat Denmark in round-robin play, but suffered losses to Canada, Russia and an overtime defeat to the Czech Republic.