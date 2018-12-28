World juniors roundup: Russia beats Czechs to remain undefeated
Pyotr Kochetkov saves 24 to keep Russia atop Group A with Canada
Artyom Galimov and Nikolai Kovalenko both scored shorthanded goals as Russia held on for a 2-1 victory over the Czech Republic at the world junior hockey championship Friday.
Jachym Kondelik scored the lone goal for the Czechs (1-1).
Galimov opened the scoring for Russia (2-0), finding the back of the net at 17:05 of the first period after his teammate Alexander Alexeyev took a two-minute penalty for hooking.
Kovalenko capitalized on another shorthanded chance with five minutes remaining in the second period while killing a holding penalty by Ivan Muranov.
Kondelik cut the deficit to one with a goal 47 seconds later, but Czechs couldn't to complete the comeback.
Lukas Dostal made 26 saves in a losing effort for the Czech Republic. Russia's Pyotr Kochetkov stopped 24 shots for the win.
Russia sits tied atop Group A with Canada at six points apiece.
The Czech Republic is slated to face Canada on Saturday. Russia has a day off before taking on Switzerland on Sunday.
