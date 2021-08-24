Germany downs Denmark to win 2nd straight at women's world hockey championships
Czech Republic handily defeats Japan 4-0 to remain undefeated
Julia Zorn, Jule Schiefer and Theresa Wagner scored, and Germany beat Denmark 3-1 on Monday in the women's world hockey championship.
Zorn, Germany's captain, opened the scoring with her second goal of the tournament. She capitalized on a turnover just over the blue line and sent in a shot from the right circle. Zorn also hit the post in the final minute of the first period.
Schiefer and Wagner — both in their first world championship — scored three minutes apart in the second period for a 3-0 lead. Schiefer scored on a rebound, and Wagner redirected Anna Reich's pass into the open side of the net.
🚨 <a href="https://twitter.com/deb_teams?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@deb_teams</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ZornJ7?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ZornJ7</a> breaks the ice for Germany to give them a 1-0 lead over <a href="https://twitter.com/DKIshockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@DKIshockey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> <a href="https://t.co/LsK3YzIAND">pic.twitter.com/LsK3YzIAND</a>—@IIHFHockey
German goaltender Jennifer Harss stopped 22 shots.
Denmark captain Josefine Jakobsen scored midway through the third period. Cassandra Repstock-Romme made 23 saves.
Germany (2-0) faces the Czech Republic (3-0) on Wednesday, while Denmark (0-3) faces Hungary (0-2).
In the late game, the Czech Republic eased past Japan 4-0 behind goals from Dominika Laskova, Noemi Neubauerova, Alena Mills and Katerina Mrazova.
Goal of the tournament? 😮 <br>Noemi Neubauerova can add a goal to her scoresheet (on top of her assist) thanks to the wrap-around feed from Tereza Vanisova. <a href="https://twitter.com/narodnitymzen?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@narodnitymzen</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/JPNCZE?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#JPNCZE</a> <a href="https://t.co/vdVlNbvw6s">pic.twitter.com/vdVlNbvw6s</a>—@IIHFHockey
Klara Peslarova recorded her first career shutout at the world championship — in her 19th game. Mills leads the tournament with four goals.
Japan (1-1) plays Hungary on Tuesday.
