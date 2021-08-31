Canada dominates Switzerland en route to women's hockey worlds final berth

Mélodie Daoust scored twice to lead Canada to a 4-0 win over Switzerland in a women's world hockey championship semifinal Monday.

Canada will face defending champion United States in Tuesday's final.

Canada returns to the gold-medal game after falling to Finland in a 2019 semifinal and taking bronze. It was the first time in the history of the tournament the Canadians didn't reach the final.

The Americans are chasing a sixth straight world title and their ninth in the last 10 world championships. Canada last won it in 2012 in Burlington, Vt.

Renata Fast had a goal and an assist, Rebecca Johnston scored and Marie-Philip Poulin had two assists for host Canada, which remained unbeaten in the tournament.

🚨 <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> strikes first!<br><br>Off the draw, right to the stick of <a href="https://twitter.com/RenataFast?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RenataFast</a>, and straight into the back of the net. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANSUI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANSUI</a> <a href="https://t.co/h8BAGPN52z">pic.twitter.com/h8BAGPN52z</a> —@IIHFHockey

Ann-Renee Desbiens posted a 10-save shutout. Andrea Braendli was a workhorse in Switzerland's net stopping 61-of-65 shots.

The 2020 women's championship was cancelled because of COVID-19. The 2021 tournament was rescheduled to Calgary in August when Nova Scotia called it off in May.

Daoust leads the championship in scoring with six goals and six assists in 10 games ahead of teammate Natalie Spooner with four goals and five assists.

Canada beat the U.S. 5-1 to cap the preliminary-round and post a 4-0 record in Pool A. Canada blanked Germany 7-0 in a quarter-final.

The Swiss finished at the bottom of Pool A at 0-4.

A 3-2 overtime win over Russia in Saturday's quarter-final was Switzerland's first win of the tournament.

Canada holds control all the way through

The Swiss mustered the occasional foray into Canada's zone Monday.

They spent most of their time and energy in their own zone trying to keep the puck out of their own net, however, as Canada outshot them 65-10.

Johnston wired a shot into the far corner for a power-play goal at 16:58 of the third period.

🚨 ANOTHER POWER PLAY GOAL!<a href="https://twitter.com/RJohnst6?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RJohnst6</a> makes it 4-0 for <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> over <a href="https://twitter.com/SwissIceHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SwissIceHockey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANSUI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANSUI</a> <a href="https://t.co/YcyRtX5XMz">pic.twitter.com/YcyRtX5XMz</a> —@IIHFHockey

Swiss forward Noemi Ryhner hit Desbiens' glove and the post on a short-handed breakaway in the third.

The Canadians made the Swiss pay for Sarah Forster's glove to Emily Clark's face after the whistle with Daoust's power-play goal in the second period.

🚨 POWERPLAY GOAL! <a href="https://twitter.com/melodaoust15?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@melodaoust15</a> nets her 2nd of the game to put <a href="https://twitter.com/HockeyCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@HockeyCanada</a> up 3-0 over <a href="https://twitter.com/SwissIceHockey?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SwissIceHockey</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/CANSUI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#CANSUI</a> <a href="https://t.co/Ufp4B04gkY">pic.twitter.com/Ufp4B04gkY</a> —@IIHFHockey

Poulin's shot deflected off Daoust into the air and over Braendli at 5:20.

Daoust also scored with a long re-direct of a Fast shot at 6:52 of the opening period.

Fast had a lot of net to work with from the slot when Brianne Jenner fed her from the wing at 5:14.

Missing piece for Switzerland

Canada blanked Switzerland 5-0 in the preliminary round and has yet to give up a goal to the Swiss in eight world championship meetings.

Switzerland was without top forward Alina Muller, who led the 2018 Olympic tournament in scoring with seven goals and three assists in 10 games, for most of the tournament.

She injured her ankle in a loss to Russia in Switzerland's first game of the tournament.

The Swiss reached the final four for the third time in the history of the tournament. They won a bronze medal in 2012 and were fourth in 2008.

Finland and Switzerland will play for bronze, and Russia and Japan will meet in the fifth-place game Tuesday.