Canada outlasts U.S. in overtime to strike gold at women's hockey world championship

Canada defeated the U.S. to claim the gold medal in the women's hockey world championship on Tuesday in Calgary.

Marie-Philip Poulin, of Beauceville, Que., scored the game-winner seven minutes and 22 seconds into overtime to give Canada its first world championship gold medal since 2012.

The U.S. started out strong, going up 2-0 after the first period.

That was all the success the Americans would have offensively, as Canada was able to hold them scoreless the rest of the way and put three unanswered goals behind goaltender Nicole Hensley.

THE GOLDEN GOAL! 🥇<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/OurGameIsBack?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#OurGameIsBack</a> | <a href="https://twitter.com/pou29?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@pou29</a> <a href="https://t.co/tL3mbdYzLJ">pic.twitter.com/tL3mbdYzLJ</a> —@HockeyCanada

Brianne Jenner and Jamie Lee Rattray scored the first and second goals of the game for Canada in the second period.

Canada had dominated throughout the tournament going undefeated in seven contests, while scoring 34 goals and only giving up seven.