Canada has offensive outburst to defeat ROC at women's world hockey championship

Canada got offensive contributions throughout the lineup in a 5-1 win over the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) at the women's world hockey championship Sunday.

Sarah Fillier, Ella Shelton, Erin Ambrose, Melodie Daoust and Rebecca Johnston scored for the Canadians in their first meeting with ROC since beating them for the bronze medal at the 2019 world championship.

Fourteen players in Canada's lineup earned an offensive point in the game. Ann-Renee Desbiens made six saves for the win.

Olga Sosina scored a power-play goal with one second remaining in regulation for Russia.

Nadezhda Morozova had 33 saves in the loss. She was replaced in the second period by Anna Prugova, who stopped 24 shots.

The host Canadians (2-0) meet Switzerland (0-2) on Tuesday in Pool A before wrapping the preliminary round Thursday against the defending champion U.S.

The U.S. (1-0) and Finland (0-1) met in a later Pool A game Sunday. The Czech Republic (2-0) doubled Hungary (0-2) 4-2 in Pool B.

The quarter-finals are Saturday followed by the Aug. 30 semifinals and medal games Aug. 31.

Russia continues to be designated "ROC" (Russian Olympic Committee) in IIHF tournaments, without the country's flag displayed or anthem played, because of World Anti-Doping Agency sanctions against the country in international sport.

Canada outshot ROC 62-7 and dominated puck possession.

ROC aggressively used their sticks and bodies to break up scoring chances early in front of Morozova, who gobbled up shots from the perimeter, but their defence began to break down midway through the second period.

Johnston re-directed an Emily Clark shot home at 14:09 of the third period for a 5-0 lead for the hosts.

Valeria Pavlova hit the post on a breakaway after Daoust scored Canada's fourth goal. The Canadian batted in a rebound on a Natalie Spooner shot two minutes into the third period.

Morozova was replaced by Prugova after Ambrose's slapshot from the point deflected off an ROC defender Anna Savonina and in at 13:48 of the second.

Canada led 2-0 when Shelton caged a Brianne Jenner feed from the far boards and beat Morozova's glove with a wrist shot at 9:11.

Fillier scored her second in as many games putting the puck between Morozova's pads off an odd-man rush at 7:29.

The 2021 women's championship was scheduled to be held in Nova Scotia in April, but was postponed to May and ultimately cancelled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hockey Canada relocated and rescheduled the 10-country tournament to Calgary in August.

