Finland bests Switzerland to claim bronze at women's hockey worlds
Tanja Niskanen, Ella Viitasuo and Petra Nieminen all scored in the 3-1 victory
Finland won the bronze medal at the women's world hockey championship with a 3-1 win Tuesday over Switzerland in Calgary.
Tanja Niskanen, Ella Viitasuo and Petra Nieminen scored for the Finns.
Goaltender Anni Keisala made 18 saves for the win a day after stopping 30 of 33 shots in a 3-0 semifinal loss to the United States.
Captain Lara Stalder scored for the Swiss at WinSport's Markin MacPhail Centre. Saskia Maurer stopped 29 of 32 shots in the loss.
After winning the bronze medal a dozen times in the championship, Finland took silver in 2019 for its best result.
🚨 Off the glove of Saskia Maurer and to the back of the net!<br>Ella Viitasuo puts <a href="https://twitter.com/leijonat?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@leijonat</a> up 2-0! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WomensWorlds?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WomensWorlds</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/FINSUI?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#FINSUI</a> 🥉 <a href="https://t.co/4gK569ka5h">pic.twitter.com/4gK569ka5h</a>—@IIHFHockey
The U.S. beat the host Finns in a controversial 2-1 shootout win in Espoo.
What appeared to be an overtime golden goal by Nieminen was waived off for goaltender interference, and the Americans went on to win a fifth straight gold.
The Swiss, who fell 4-0 to Canada in a semifinal in Calgary, reached the final four for the third time. They won bronze in 2012 for their lone medal to date.
In the fifth-place game, the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) defeated Japan 2-0.
With files from CBC Sports
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?