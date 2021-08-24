Hilary Knight sets women's world hockey scoring record in U.S. win over Russia
32-year-old scores 45th career goal at worlds in 6-0 victory
Hilary Knight became the all-time scoring leader in women's world hockey championship history Tuesday with her 45th goal as the United States beat Russia 6-0.
Knight passed former U.S. star Cammi Granato with a goal at 3:17 of the second period. The 32-year-old split two defenders with a cutback to find an open shooting lane for a 2-0 lead.
The goal also moved Knight into a tie with Granato for the U.S. record of 78 points at worlds, and Brianna Decker became the all-time U.S. assists leader (39) with the pass to Knight.
"It's really a magical moment, and a dream come true," Knight said. "I hope the next girl looking up is going to shatter that record, because that's what it's all about."
The five-time defending champion Americans took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period when Britta Curl knocked home a rebound of Grace Zumwinkle's shot.
Lee Stecklein made it 3-0 late in the second period with a shot from the blue line, and the U.S. broke it open in the third with three goals in five minutes. Kelly Pannek ended a power-play drought for a 4-0 lead, Abbey Murphy scored her first goal to force a goalie change, and Jesse Compher capped the scoring.
The U.S. (3-0) has started the tournament with three straight shutouts for the third time (2001, 2009). The U.S. looks to extend a 29-game winning streak on Thursday in a Group A showdown against Canada, which played later Tuesday against Switzerland ahead of Hungary-Japan.
Russia (1-2), which was outshot 55-11 in its sixth straight loss to the U.S., faces Finland on Wednesday.
